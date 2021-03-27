F1 returns: Drive to survive

By Express News Service

Lewis Hamilton begins his bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world championship this week facing many challenges to his crown, as F1 begins with a record 23-race global calendar. Talking points ahead of Bahrain GP...

Eye on junior Schumacher

Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, is the youngster in the spotlight as he makes his F1 debut for Haas. After karting, Melic went on to win the Formula 3 European championship in 2018 and the F2 title in 2020.

In pursuit of eighth title

Hamilton struggled in pre-season testing, which was dominated by Max Verstappen. After contracting Covid-19 and missing the Sakhir GP last year, the 36-year-old had returned to be beaten in the season-ending Abu Dhabi race by Verstappen. Hamilton is under serious threat.

Baby-faced aggression

Yuki Tsunoda, the baby-faced rookie, clocked the second-fastest time ahead of Hamilton in pre-season testing, and he’s aiming to make a name for himself when he suits up for AlphaTauri. The Japanese will be the youngest driver on the grid at 20, has been fast-tracked into the elite after spending just one season in F2 last year with Carlin.

2021 driver line-ups

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland).

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Carlos Sainz (Spain).

Red Bull: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Sergio Perez (Mexico).

McLaren: Lando Norris (Britain), Daniel Ricciardo (Australia).

Alpine: Fernando Alonso (Spain), Esteban Ocon (France).

Alpha Tauri: Yuki Tsunoda (Japan), Pierre Gasly (France).

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel (Germany), Lance Stroll (Canada).

Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland), Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy).

Haas: Mick Schumacher (Germany), Nikita Mazepin (Russia).

Williams: George Russell (Britain), Nicholas Latifi (Canada).