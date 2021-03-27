STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
F1 returns: Drive to survive

Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, is the youngster in the spotlight as he makes his F1 debut for Haas.

F1 racing

F1 racing. (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Lewis Hamilton begins his bid for an unprecedented eighth drivers’ world championship this week facing many challenges to his crown, as F1 begins with a record 23-race global calendar. Talking points ahead of Bahrain GP...

Eye on junior Schumacher
Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-time world champion Michael, is the youngster in the spotlight as he makes his F1 debut for Haas. After karting, Melic went on to win the Formula 3 European championship in 2018 and the F2 title in 2020. 

In pursuit of eighth title
Hamilton struggled in pre-season testing, which was dominated by Max Verstappen. After contracting Covid-19 and missing the Sakhir GP last year, the 36-year-old had returned to be beaten in the season-ending Abu Dhabi race by Verstappen. Hamilton is under serious threat.

Baby-faced aggression
Yuki Tsunoda, the baby-faced rookie, clocked the second-fastest time ahead of Hamilton in pre-season testing, and he’s aiming to make a name for himself when he suits up for AlphaTauri. The Japanese will be the youngest driver on the grid at 20, has been fast-tracked into the elite after spending just one season in F2 last year with Carlin.

2021 driver line-ups

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton (Britain), Valtteri Bottas (Finland). 
Ferrari: Charles Leclerc (Monaco), Carlos Sainz (Spain).
Red Bull: Max Verstappen (Netherlands), Sergio Perez (Mexico).
McLaren: Lando Norris (Britain), Daniel Ricciardo (Australia).
Alpine: Fernando Alonso (Spain), Esteban Ocon (France).
Alpha Tauri: Yuki Tsunoda (Japan), Pierre Gasly (France).
Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel (Germany), Lance Stroll (Canada).
Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen (Finland), Antonio Giovinazzi (Italy).
Haas: Mick Schumacher (Germany), Nikita Mazepin (Russia).
Williams: George Russell (Britain), Nicholas Latifi (Canada).

