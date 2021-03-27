STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Now, PCI says Para meet not an Olympic qualifier

Malik claimed this nationals could have been a qualification event had there been an International Paralympic Committee observer here.

Para-athletes

For representationly only (Photo | Paralympics)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the eve of the 19th Para Athletics Championship, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) sent a press release, claiming the competition to be a qualifying event for Tokyo Paralympics. It read, “..these events would be deemed as selection trials for the athletes to compete in the forthcoming Tokyo Paralympic Games”. And on Friday, president Deepa Malik said that it is not an official qualification event for Tokyo.

“This is not an official Tokyo Paralympic final trial, because the quota allocation system is a different funnel. We will eventually get that — so many people qualified in IPC events and finally so many qualified, then there is a formula. If x number qualify, y number quota is allocated. There is a ratio of mostly 1:3. Final quota allocations seeds will come then NPC will decide,” said Malik.

This event being a non-direct qualifier came as a major disappointment for athletes, who had travelled the length and breadth of the country to compete in the competition. More importantly, the pain they had to undergo with the championships shifting from Chennai to Bengaluru at the last minute is a different story altogether.

A few of the athletes, whom this newspaper reached out to, were surprised when informed this event is not a qualifier. “It is a big disappointment if that is the case. Para-athletes had to travel from different parts of the country and that too we did it during the pandemic, which in itself is a big risk. Most of the athletes did go into the competition, thinking it will be a direct entry for Tokyo. This is not good,” said an athlete.

Malik claimed this nationals could have been a qualification event had there been an International Paralympic Committee observer here. “We do not have an IPC observer here. This is a national meet. We had requ­s­ted for that, but due to the Covid-19 situation, nobody volunteered to come. Had the IPC ob­s­erver come here and appr­o­ved of the event, this could have been a qualification event.”
The trials to select the Indian team for the Tokyo Paralympics will place in May-June.

