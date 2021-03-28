STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India win gold in men's trap team event, end campaign on high

Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual men's trap to miss out on a podium on Friday, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.

Published: 28th March 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay Sheoran of India pose after winning the gold medal in the trap team men’s final of the ISSF World Cup 2021, at the Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi on March 28, 2021.

Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Tondaiman and Lakshay Sheoran of India pose after winning gold medal in trap team men’s final of ISSF World Cup 2021, at Karni Singh shooting range in New Delhi. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shotgun shooters Prithviraj Tondaiman, Lakshay Sheoran and Kynan Chenai ended India's campaign at the ISSF World Cup with a gold medal in the men's trap team event here on Sunday.

The visitors led 2-0 at the start before the Indians came back to level the scores.

The Kazakhstan team again went ahead only for the home shooters to rally one more time and make it 4-4.

In the deciding round, India shot better to emerge 6-4 winners.

Kazakhstan's Victor Khassyanov, Maxim Kolomoyets and Andrey Mogilevskiy bagged the bronze medal beating Qatar's Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Saeed Abusharib and Nasser Ali Al Hemaidi 6-4.

ALSO READ: Indian women claim team gold medal in trap

Together, the Indian team Prithviraj, Lakshay and Kynan aggregated 494 in the qualification held here on Thursday.

The Slovakians Michal Slamka, Filip Marinov and Adrian Drobny shot a total of 498 in their qualifying outings at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

The Kazakhs shot 489 in the qualification while Qatar managed to 466 to set up a bronze medal match ahead of fifth-placed UAE (327).

Kynan, who finished fourth in the individual men's trap to miss out on a podium on Friday, had something to cheer about as he ended the campaign on a positive note.

