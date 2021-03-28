NRAI formulating Covid-19 plan for Olympic-bound shooters

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's shooting squad for the Olympics will be named in the first week of April. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the NRAI will also be naming reserves in each category in case a shooter falls ill and is unable to travel.

"We will have the selection meeting on April 3 or 4 depending on the availability of everyone. We have to now start preparations as there is very little time. We will know the ranking quota only on June 6 but we can't wait till then," the president of the national federation Raninder Singh informed the media on the concluding day of the ISSF World Cup.

"We will also be announcing two reserves per event. Reserve one will get first priority and if both are unable to make it, the second reserve will be sent. They are being trained already and are at par with our Olympians. We have got good replacements ready."

There are also plans to keep the Olympic-bound athletes inside a bio-bubble to minimise the chances of anybody falling sick. For that, the federation will be consulting the shooters, their parents and will formulate a plan accordingly.

"We are constantly monitoring the advisory of the health ministry and looking at when the peak of covid-19 is expected. My first priority now is to ensure whatever international tournaments they can get. You will be rusty if you do not have international exposure regularly. So, we are ready. Whatever shortcoming issues, technical issues the coaches will fine-tune them.

"Equally my job is to ensure that they are protected from infection. To keep people away from their families for so long could be counter-productive. So we are looking at when the peak period is and at that time we will keep them inside a bio-bubble. Intention is to minimize the possibility of them falling ill. I'm desperately trying to get permission for my athletes to get inoculated subject to them voluntarily wanting. These are my my two priorities."