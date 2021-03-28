STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

NRAI formulating Covid-19 plan for Olympic-bound shooters

There are also plans to keep the Olympic-bound athletes inside a bio-bubble to minimise the chances of anybody falling sick.

Published: 28th March 2021 09:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 09:22 PM   |  A+A-

10m air rifle

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India's shooting squad for the Olympics will be named in the first week of April. With the rise in COVID-19 cases in the country, the NRAI will also be naming reserves in each category in case a shooter falls ill and is unable to travel.

"We will have the selection meeting on April 3 or 4 depending on the availability of everyone. We have to now start preparations as there is very little time. We will know the ranking quota only on June 6 but we can't wait till then," the president of the national federation Raninder Singh informed the media on the concluding day of the ISSF World Cup.

"We will also be announcing two reserves per event. Reserve one will get first priority and if both are unable to make it, the second reserve will be sent. They are being trained already and are at par with our Olympians. We have got good replacements ready."

There are also plans to keep the Olympic-bound athletes inside a bio-bubble to minimise the chances of anybody falling sick. For that, the federation will be consulting the shooters, their parents and will formulate a plan accordingly.

"We are constantly monitoring the advisory of the health ministry and looking at when the peak of covid-19 is expected. My first priority now is to ensure whatever international tournaments they can get. You will be rusty if you do not have international exposure regularly. So, we are ready. Whatever shortcoming issues, technical issues the coaches will fine-tune them.

"Equally my job is to ensure that they are protected from infection. To keep people away from their families for so long could be counter-productive. So we are looking at when the peak period is and at that time we will keep them inside a bio-bubble. Intention is to minimize the possibility of them falling ill. I'm desperately trying to get permission for my athletes to get inoculated subject to them voluntarily wanting. These are my my two priorities."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olympics NRAI COVID 19
India Matters
Health workers wait to conduct COVID-19 tests on passengers coming by long distance trains at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 68,020 new cases, highest in 2021 so far; 291 more succumb
Statues along a street are seen with masks placed on them as a WHO mission team visits Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. (Photo | AP)
WHO report says animals likely source of COVID
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Covovax trials begin in India, hope to launch it by September : Serum Institute CEO
NDRF personnel being handed over solar lamps built by self help groups in Ranchi. (Photo | Express)
'Ranchi ki Roshni' to provide solar-powered lamps to NDRF men across India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MP Jothimani | Express
'Voters won't get carried away by lies, false propaganda': Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 4 | Rajiv Malhotra | Amit Agarwal | Anil Sahasrabudhe
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp