STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Silver for Gurpreet after testing times

It has been a strange two weeks for pistol shooter Gurpreet Singh.

Published: 28th March 2021 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2021 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Gurpreet Singh

Indian shooter Gurpreet Singh (File | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: It has been a strange two weeks for pistol shooter Gurpreet Singh. The Rio Olympian was looking forward to the Delhi World Cup after being out of the national team since late 2019. But myriad reasons, ranging from false positive test results, gun malfunctions to missing out on a quota for Tokyo, the Army shooter had to contend with a lot of issues. A silver lining came on Saturday as the 33-year-old finished second in the 25m rapid fire pistol mixed team final along with Ashok Abhidnya Patil.

It could have been worse after Gurpreet tested positive on March 19 and was forced to isolate. He thought the chance to represent the country was over. The Amritsar-born had made his way back into the team after impressing in the trials and the camp.

“I had taken all sorts of precautions and was extra careful but when the positive report was relayed to me, I was in shock. If I had missed out on the chance to shoot here it would have been a big blow,” the World Championships silver medallist said.

He was confident that he had not contracted the virus and two further tests were done and both returned negative. He was subsequently allowed to attend the pre-event training on Wednesday. But if Gurpreet thought the worst was over, he was mistaken.

The 25m rapid fire pistol duo of Vijayveer Sidhu (L) & Tejaswini won gold in Delhi

He was leading at one point during qualifications but his gun malfunctioned and he had to sort out the issue and ultimately, he qualified in third place ahead of his India compatriots Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu. With the Olympics quota at stake, there was a lot to fight for. But it was not meant to be as he finished sixth in the finals.

The CWG medallist refused to let the coronavirus scare as an excuse. “I tried my best but I need to improve further. The level in the final was quite high and I have noted down the things I need to work on. Mentally at one point, it (Covid scare) did affect me but when I got the chance to shoot, nothing from that episode came to mind.”

The army marksman pointed out how he likes to find the positives when everything seems to be against him. He did not make it to the World Cup team last year. He wanted to take a break from the sport to regroup and at that moment the lockdown ensued. Even the positive test result was a blessing in disguise. He managed to change his ammunition in that four-day gap after testing negative for the first time. “I wanted to shoot with my own set. Even though they are inferior in quality, I’m used to the recoil and I wanted to get back to that level of comfort.”

Gurpreet has a chance to add to his medal tally come Sunday in the men’s team event. Even though not many shooters are in the team events, the chance to shoot under pressure in a final is something that was missing for some time in his career. “A medal is a medal whichever way you look at it. I have already gotten over the disappointment of the individual event and I’m fully focussed on the 2024 Olympics.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gurpreet Singh
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The MV Ever Given was still stuck in the Suez Canal on Saturday | MAXAR via AP
WATCH | Suez Canal remains blocked amid efforts to free stuck vessel
Mental Health The Other Pandemic | Vikram Patel | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp