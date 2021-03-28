Spanish-style biryani, running keep Ashish going

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Away from familiar surroundings, mostly cooped up inside his room all alone, boxer Ashish Kumar has endured challenging times in recent weeks. Having tested positive for Covid- 19 during an international meet in Castellon de la Plana, Spain earlier this month, Ashish was forced to stay in isolation there. After almost three weeks of solitude, the man from Himachal Pradesh is finally set to return. The middleweight glovesman (75 kg) has been given the green light to leave the country after he tested negative on Friday. Ashish is scheduled to leave Spain on Sunday morning and is expected to reach Delhi in the wee hours on Monday.

Despite the ill-fated virus fight and its multi-layered repercussions, Ashish returns with plenty of positive energy. “I have had good support from everyone, my family, the BFI, the Spain boxing federation and the local (Spain) authorities. I got all the attention so the whole quarantine process became much easier. Initially, I had mild fever and body pain. My family was naturally worried then.

“So, I had to try and make them understand that there’s nothing to worry about,” the 2019 Asian Championships silver medallist said. The main concern for Ashish, especially with the Tokyo Olympics inching closer and closer, was his boxing, his fitness. Inactivity for a few days could lead to weight gain for boxers, something that could affect their speed, their agility, among many things.

Ashish was willing to accept the situation and do his best to stay in shape. “I was allowed to step outside, but not too far away from my room after a certain period. I was running, back and forth. I was also doing shadow boxing and some weight training in my room. That has certainly kept me fresh. I could not watch TV as all the channels were in Spanish.” Food was another concern, but Ashish managed to get a sample of especially-made Spanish-style biryani thanks to the cook, who was taking care of his needs. “At the start, I was managing with the meals that they were serving me.

But over a certain period, I was craving for Indian food. I told the cook out here the same. And they made me Spanish-style biryani,” the 26-year-old revealed. Regular excercise and the professional training that the athletes at the top level follow is chalk and cheese. Ashish admitted that he’s likely to take some time to get back to 100 per cent. “It will be like a fresh start now.

I will take some time to get back to full fitness. But with the level of exposure we’ve had and the amount of experience we’ve gained in recent times, I’m sure I’ll regained fitness soon. I might get a small break but let’s see... I shall go as per what the coaches tell me. “These setbacks are part of the journey. I’m not letting small matters affect my boxing. I’m highly motivated as there’s enough time to head back and prepare for upcoming competitions,” he said, a clear indicator that he has taken this setback in stride and eager t o make up for lost time.