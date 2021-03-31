Top seeds sail into quarterfinals

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Indian top seeds Mahesh Mangaonkar and Sunayna Kuruvilla smashed through their opponents to advance to the quarterfinals of the HCL SRFI Indian Tour here on Tuesday. Mahesh defeated Omar ElKattan 11-7, 11-7, 11-5. He was in fine form against the Egyptian and held a comfortable lead to seal the victory. He now faces World No 63 Mazen Gamal who he has triumphed twice in earlier tournaments.

Abhay Singh held his nerves to beat fourth seeded Sebastien Bonmalais of France 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 to set up his quarterfinal clash against Yahya Elnawasany of Egypt.

Rd 2: Men: Yahya (EGY) bt Seif (EGY) 11-7, 11-5, 11-9; Karim (EGY) bt Aadit (IND) 13-11, 12-10, 11-3; Abhay (IND) bt Sebastien (FRA) 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Moustafa (EGY) bt Velavan (IND) 3-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-9, 11-1; Mahesh (IND) bt Omar (EGY) 11-7, 11-7, 11-5; Todd (USA) bt Vladislav (RUS) 11-1, 11-9, 11-5; Mazen (EGY) bt Navaneeth (IND) 11-6, 11-8, 9-11, 12-10; Aly (EGY) bt David (CAN) 6-11, 13-11, 11-4, 14-12. Women: Aparajitha (IND) bt Yoshna (IND) 11-9, 17-19, 11-6, 11-6; Malak (EGY) bt Urwashi (IND) 12-10, 11-5, 11-5; Tanvi (IND) bt Pooja (IND) 11-7, 11-7, 11-2; Hana (EGY) bt Abhisheka (IND) 11-2, 11-5, 11-4; Sachika (IND) bt Janet (IND) 11-9, 11-7, 11-5; Sunayna (IND) bt Vasudha (IND) 11-5, 11-4, 12-10; Rana (EGY) bt Varvara (RUS) 11-5, 11-9, 11-2; Sanika (IND) bt Shameena (IND) 11-5, 11-9, 11-4.