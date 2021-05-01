Croatia trip in NRAI’s plans

Anmol Gurung By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After making headlines during the ISSF Delhi World Cup, the shooters have mostly been confined to their respective places, still unsure what their next step will be in build-up to Tokyo Olympics. Bearing in mind the pandemic, this daily understands that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, is looking to send the shooters to Croatia by mid-May. However, it’s still far from certain as they have to get clearances from many quarters in the days to come.

The shooters and coaches had initially hoped to be there by early May so that they can train there for a few days before taking part in the European Shooting Championships. It is learnt Raninder Singh, the NRAI chief, has been in constant touch with the officials from the Croatian Shooting Federation. “We are exploring all possibilities so that the training does not suffer. We’ll pick whichever suits us,” Ra­jiv Bhatia, NRAI secretary, said.