Rowers to hire equipment in Tokyo

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Given the situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian rowers eyeing Olympic quotas in the upcoming qualifying event will get to see their equipment including boats for the first time only on Sunday. The Indian team comprising 14-member reached Tokyo late on Friday to compete in the World Rowing Asia Oceania Continental Olympic and Paralympic Qualifying Regatta. The event is slated from May 5 to 7. However, the national team members didn’t carry their equipment to Tokyo due to the existing situation. “It was not easy to carry equipment.

We will hire equipment tomorrow (Sunday),” Ismail Baig, chief coach, told this daily from Tokyo. Baig admitted that it will not be easy for his wards to get used to the new equipment but remained upbeat while talking about the rowers’ chances in the event.

“We are quite optimistic as all the rowers have trained hard for this event. We will be competing in the single and double scull in both men’s and women’s categories.” In order to qualify, a rower has to finish in top-5 in single scull while in double scull, a rower has to finish in top-three to make an Olympic cut. After reaching Tokyo, each team member was subjected to an RT-PCR test and has been given a single room in a hotel.

They are not allowed to meet each other. “We are in constant touch with each other via phone. The protocols are strict but we are abiding by them,” added the chief coach. The men’s team consists of Jakar Khan, Arjun Jat and Arvind Singh while Sunil Attri is kept in reserve. Similarly, the women’s team comprises Khushpreet Kaur, Vindhya Sankat and Rukmani Dangi.

Sona Kheer will be in reserve. Shantanu Tripathi is the lone Indian rower who will compete in the Paralympic event. Before leaving for the event, the men rowers had trained at the Army Sports Institute in Pune while the women had trained in Bhopal.