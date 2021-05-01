Testing times await rowers in Tokyo meet

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After a few days of uncertainty and trepidation, a 14-member rowing team is on its way to participate at the Asian and Oceania Olympic and paralympic qualification Regatta in Tokyo. Interestingly, this will be one of the first few teams that would be participating in a tournament with similar restrictions, if not same, as during the Olympics. There are four men, four women, one para-rower and support staff in the team.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) had a tough time getting the visa process done on time. With limited flight options, the team had to extend a day’s stay as there were no direct flights back home. Special clearances were sought from Japan government for the visas and then the external ministry had to intervene to get the visas from the vendor. “So there were challenges but in the end as of now it is going on well,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of the RFI.

The team apparently will be subjected to very tough protocol once they land, including a two-day quarantine and regular Covid-19 tests. According to the RFI chief, the rules were constantly changing and they had to acquire a number of certificates before departure. “They kept asking for a lot of medical clearances and certificates which was risky considering the situation right now but we managed,” said Deo. The strict rule in Tokyo too would be challenge for the athletes.

The rowers would be given a single room each and even the food would be served only in the room with no access to common dinning area. The rowers will also be not allowed to mingle in the hotel and can only mix with each other at the venue. “They will be taken to the venue for training and competitions by a bus where they can interact,” said the RFI chief. “It will be tough to keep yourself motivated alone in the room. Not even masseurs are allowed into the room.”

The visa process too was cumbersome as the Japan Embassy in Delhi required special permission from their government to issue visas. According to Deo, last Monday they were informed that Japan would accept the passport and they had to get the passport from the vendor that was facilitating visas earlier.

“We had to take sports ministry and MEA’s help to get the passport and submit to the embassy.” The RFI chief felt that the rowers would be able to secure three quotas at least. Team: Men: Jakar Khan, Arjun Jat, Arvind Singh; Reserve: Sunil Attri. Women: Khushpreet Kaur, Vdhya Sankat, Rukmani Dangi; Reserve: Sona Kheer .