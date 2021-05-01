STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Testing times await rowers in Tokyo meet

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) had a tough time getting the visa process done on time.

Published: 01st May 2021 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st May 2021 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Rowing

For representational purposes

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  After a few days of uncertainty and trepidation, a 14-member rowing team is on its way to participate at the Asian and Oceania Olympic and paralympic qualification Regatta in Tokyo. Interestingly, this will be one of the first few teams that would be participating in a tournament with similar restrictions, if not same, as during the Olympics. There are four men, four women, one para-rower and support staff in the team.

The Rowing Federation of India (RFI) had a tough time getting the visa process done on time. With limited flight options, the team had to extend a day’s stay as there were no direct flights back home. Special clearances were sought from Japan government for the visas and then the external ministry had to intervene to get the visas from the vendor. “So there were challenges but in the end as of now it is going on well,” said Rajlaxmi Singh Deo, president of the RFI.       

The team apparently will be subjected to very tough protocol once they land, including a two-day quarantine and regular Covid-19 tests. According to the RFI chief, the rules were constantly changing and they had to acquire a number of certificates before departure. “They kept asking for a lot of medical clearances and certificates which was risky considering the situation right now but we managed,” said Deo. The strict rule in Tokyo too would be challenge for the athletes.

The rowers would be given a single room each and even the food would be served only in the room with no access to common dinning area. The rowers will also be not allowed to mingle in the hotel and can only mix with each other at the venue. “They will be taken to the venue for training and competitions by a bus where they can interact,” said the RFI chief. “It will be tough to keep yourself motivated alone in the room. Not even masseurs are allowed into the room.”

The visa process too was cumbersome as the Japan Embassy in Delhi required special permission from their government to issue visas. According to Deo, last Monday they were informed that Japan would accept the passport and they had to get the passport from the vendor that was facilitating visas earlier.

“We had to take sports ministry and MEA’s help to get the passport and submit to the embassy.” The RFI chief felt that the rowers would be able to secure three quotas at least. Team: Men: Jakar Khan, Arjun Jat, Arvind Singh; Reserve: Sunil Attri. Women: Khushpreet Kaur, Vdhya Sankat, Rukmani Dangi; Reserve: Sona Kheer .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RFI Rowing Rowing Federation of India
India Matters
Health care workers are seen at Kishore Bharati Stadium which converted into a COVID Care center in Kolkata. (Photo| ANI)
India records highest-ever spike of 4,01,993 new COVID-19 cases and 3,523 deaths
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad on Friday (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Ahead of ‘vaccine for all’ on May 1, 18-44 age group finds no slots 
An editor's confession: 'There is blood on our hands'
Representational Image. (Express Illustrations)
Isolation hitting mental health of COVID-19 patients: Experts flag depression angle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | EPS)
Don't line up outside inoculation centres, COVID vaccines haven't come yet: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Eating large meals or eating too late at night, and then lying down after eating. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Coronavirus may lead to heart attack post recovery, warn experts
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp