Sports Authority of India drive to get more ex-athletes as coaches

Published: 02nd May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Sports Authority of India. (EPS)

Representational image (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : Pretty soon, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) could have a host of former Indian stars line up as coaches in various disciplines. For SAI has invited former Indian athletes, ones who have taken part in elite events like the World Championships and the Olympics, to join as coaches and assistant coaches at SAI.

The positions for coaches and assistant coaches in 21 disciplines have also been made open to Dronacharya awardees and are for ones who hold sports coaching diploma degrees from NSNIS Patiala or other Indian or foreign universities.

According to the sports ministry, the initiative was to include as many international athletes to guide youngsters in their endeavour to excel for the country. It also aims at giving opportunity to athletes who had represented the country to give something back to the sport.

"With an eye on being one among the top 10 nations in the Olympics in 2028, the forward planning entails the inclusion of top Indian sportspersons and coaches into the sports ecosystem so that they can identify and train athletes from a young age. I am confident that this decision will have a long-term impact on creating future champions," sports minister Kiren Rijiju said in a statement.

Many ex-international athletes and Dhronacharya awardees have viewed this opportunity with enthusiasm and according to SAI more than 300 former international athletes have shown interest to join SAI. The last date of application will be around May 20. It will be on a contract basis, which can be extended.

