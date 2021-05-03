Champions Chess Tour: Magnus Carlsen defended very well, says  R Praggnanandhaa

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Rising star R Praggnanandhaa made an impressive debut in the New in Chess Classic (fifth leg of Champions Chess Tour) by scoring 7/15 in a field comprising the cream of players in world chess.

He scored victories over Sergei Karjakin and Teimour Radjabov, besides drawing with world champion Magnus Carlsen which were the bright spots in the tournament. Praggnanandhaa (7) tied for the 10th spot with teammate Vidit Gujrathi and Norwegian Aryan Tari. The Veammal school student had qualified for the Champions Chess Tour by winning the Polgar Challenge.

Excerpts:

How do you rate your performance in New in Chess Classic?

I didn’t expect to score 7 points in this tournament. So I am very happy with my performance.

How you felt on holding world champion Magnus Carlsen to a draw in his first rapid game?

I felt I had lot of winning chances in the game but he defended very well and managed to draw. Overall I was happy with the game.

How does it feel to defeat former World Blitz champion Sergei Karjakin?

I was in the zone at that time and I’m really very happy with the win.

How did you manage to outwit World Cup champion Teimour Radjabov?

First two games of the day I lost and third game I managed to make a draw. I was really motivated to win and score some points. I was very happy that I managed to beat such a strong player.

How was the training sessions with Viswanathan Anand before the tournament?

Anand Sir helped me and gave some valuable advice for this meet. He analysed some of my games along with Ramesh sir and they found out some of my weakness to be worked on.

How much work you did with coach RB Ramesh during the pandemic?

We usually have two hours of session every day. Plus, I also train on my own with my sister.

Which is the next event you will be participating?

I will be playing in some online blitz tournaments.

How is life in Covid times? How difficult is it mentally to stay at home, find a balance between studies and playing online?

It’s difficult for everyone. I am mainly working on chess to become stronger and be ready to play once over the board event starts. I hope everything becomes normal soon.