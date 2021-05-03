STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former New Zealand men's basketball coach Steve McKean dies at 77

McKean was coach of New Zealand's national men's team from 1972-81, guiding the Tall Blacks to their first-ever win over Australia in 1978.

Published: 03rd May 2021

Former New Zealand men's basketball coach Steve McKean

Former New Zealand men's basketball coach Steve McKean (Photo| Twitter)

By Associated Press

WELLINGTON: Steve McKean, a San Jose State University graduate who was a pioneering professional basketball player in New Zealand and later coach of the New Zealand men's team, has died. He was 77. McKean's death as a result of cancer was confirmed Monday by Basketball New Zealand.

During his senior year in 1970 McKean played at San Jose State with later long-time ABA and NBA player Coby Dietrick. He arrived in New Zealand soon after to join the Coca-Cola Club and later the Panmure club in Auckland, one of the first wave of American professionals in New Zealand.

McKean was coach of New Zealand's national men's team from 1972-81, guiding the Tall Blacks to their first-ever win over Australia in 1978. He was also the first coach to post 100 wins in New Zealand's National Basketball League.

McKean was made a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2012 for services to basketball.

