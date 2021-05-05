STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Travel ban puts athletes in the lurch

Published: 05th May 2021 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representation (File | PTI)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The confirmation that the Indian hockey team’s matches against Spain and Germany in Europe later this month have been postponed is the latest setback for India’s Olympic-bound athletes and hopefuls. The team’s matches against Great Britain in London on May 8 and 9 had already been postponed due to UK’s travel ban on India owing to the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

With the Olympics just more than a couple of months away, athletes across different sporting disciplines are suffering a similar fate. The Indian men’s 4x400m and women’s 4x100m relay teams were recently forced to miss the World Athletics Relays – a qualifying event for the Olympics – in Poland after the suspension of a connecting flight to Amsterdam. 

The likes of Muhammad Anas, Arokia Rajiv, Dutee Chand and Hima Das were among the Indian athletes supposed to take part in Poland. India’s wrestling contingent was also stopped from travelling to Bulgaria for the final Olympic qualification event from May 6-9 due to the Netherlands government imposing a travel ban on Indian nationals. They were supposed to fly to Bulgaria via Amsterdam in Netherlands.

The Indian shuttlers are also on tenterhooks regarding their participation at the Malaysia Open (May 25) and Singapore Open (June 1). With both Malaysia and Singapore shutting their borders to Indian nationals, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) is in talks with the two federations to ensure that the players get their visas.

Both events are Olympic-qualification events and of extreme significance to the likes of Kidambi Srikanth, Saina Nehwal, Ashwini Ponappa and Sikki Reddy, all of whom are yet to book their ticket to Tokyo. The India Open, which was scheduled in New Delhi from May 11-16, has already been postponed.  

The Asian Boxing Championships – slated to be held from May 21-31 – has been shifted from Delhi to Dubai. Given the deteriorating Covid situation in the country, the decision is a sensible one and at least ensures that the boxers get game time. 

In contrast to most athletes, ace weightlifter Mirabai Chanu and the shooting contingent have been able to ensure that they prepare overseas. While the weightlifter is training in the US, the shooters will be based out of Croatia.

