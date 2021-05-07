STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

BAI writes to BWF after postponement of Malaysia Open, seeks clarity on Tokyo qualification

BAI is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find the best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

Indian badminton star B Sai Praneeth (File | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Following the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the Badminton Association of India (BAI) has reached out to the world body, Badminton World Federation (BWF) asking for clarity on the qualification scenario for its shuttlers and future course of action.

The Super 750 event was scheduled from May 25-30 and also considered an Olympic qualification tournament. With four of its players, PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth, Chirag Shetty, and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, have already sealed places for Tokyo, BAI expecting few more players to qualify including Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth.

"It's really unfortunate that the crucial qualifier had to be postponed in this way but that is the time we live in now. Though four of our players have already qualified and there are few more including Saina and Srikanth who can still make it. I have reached out to BWF Secretary Thomas Lund asking for clarity on the future course of action," BAI General Secretary Ajay Singhania said in an official statement.

With the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the qualification hopes of the remaining Indian players now depends on the final qualifying event--Singapore Open (June 1-6). Singapore has suspended all the flights from Covid-hit India.

However, BAI is in touch with the Singapore Badminton Association and is trying to find the best possible way regarding the mandatory 21-day quarantine rule.

"We will do whatever best possible can be done to find a better way out so that the shuttlers get the chance to secure the Olympic berths if there is any scope and opportunity," Singhania added.

Last month, India Open 2021 was postponed due to the upsurge in coronavirus cases here in the national capital. India Open is classified as BWF World Tour Super 500 event and was one of the last few qualification events for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tournament was to be conducted behind closed doors at the KD Jadhav Indoor Hall in New Delhi from May 11-16. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Malaysia Open BAI Indian shuttlers BWF Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp