Race to inoculate athletes

Ayantan Chowdhury By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After days of waiting, as Covid-19 cases rise across India, Sports Authority of India is trying its best to inoculate as many athletes as possible within the next week either as part of a camp or by sending letters on a priority basis.

The shooting contingent scheduled to leave for Croatia next week got their first Covishield jabs on Thursday in a hotel they are staying in. A few shooters had got the first dose through their respective employers but not all could get. So the drive was conducted mainly for them as well as members of the coaching staff.

A few shooters have also fallen prey to the virus so it remains to be seen when they get their vaccine shots. Even shooters who are not present in the capital also got vaccinated, according to the NRAI. The Indian contingent is scheduled to participate in the Euro Championship.

The event is scheduled from May 20 to June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training before leaving for Tokyo. They are expected to fly on a chartered flight in order to reduce chances of infection. Not all sports are having a camp or are in a single location. For them, TOP Scheme is sending letters to the the Olympic-bound athletes to help them get an appointment on a priority basis. Full story: newindianexpress.com