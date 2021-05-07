STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Race to inoculate athletes

The shooting contingent scheduled to leave for Croatia next week got their first Covishield jabs on Thursday in a hotel they are staying in.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Ayantan Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After days of waiting, as Covid-19 cases rise across India, Sports Authority of India is trying its best to inoculate as many athletes as possible within the next week either as part of a camp or by sending letters on a priority basis.

The shooting contingent scheduled to leave for Croatia next week got their first Covishield jabs on Thursday in a hotel they are staying in. A few shooters had got the first dose through their respective employers but not all could get. So the drive was conducted mainly for them as well as members of the coaching staff.

A few shooters have also fallen prey to the virus so it remains to be seen when they get their vaccine shots. Even shooters who are not present in the capital also got vaccinated, according to the NRAI. The Indian contingent is scheduled to participate in the Euro Championship.

The event is scheduled from May 20 to June 6 and the squad will be staying back in Zagreb for training before leaving for Tokyo. They are expected to fly on a chartered flight in order to reduce chances of infection. Not all sports are having a camp or are in a single location. For them, TOP Scheme is sending letters to the the Olympic-bound athletes to help them get an appointment on a priority basis. Full story: newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Athletes coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp