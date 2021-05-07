STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Wrestler Malik secures Tokyo Olympics berth

Freestyle wrestler Sumit Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by reaching the final of the World Olympic Games Qualifiers in Sofia (Bulgaria) in the 125-kg weight category.

Published: 07th May 2021 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Tokyo Olympics

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Freestyle wrestler Sumit Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by reaching the final of the World Olympic Games Qualifiers in Sofia (Bulgaria) in the 125-kg weight category. The 28-year-old from Rohtak defeated Venezuelan Jose Daniel Diaz 5-0 in the semifinal to become seventh India wrestler and fourth male grappler from the country to make an Olympic cut. As per the qualification criteria, the top-two wrestlers in each weight category qualify for the Games.

Other Indian wrestlers Amit Dhankar (74kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg), however, were ousted from the tournament. Dhankar lost in the qualification round while Kadian was defeated in the quarterfinal.

Grappler Covid positive

A day before India were scheduled to start their campaign in the aforementioned qualifiers, one of their wrestlers tested Covid positive on Wednesday sending the entire contingent in a tizzy. However, it eventually didn’t affect their prospects of participating in the event as three freestyle men wrestlers began India’s campaign on Thursday, the opening day of the event.

“All the wrestlers were subjected to Covid test on Wednesday and one from Greco-Roman format returned positive. He was isolated soon. It will not affect our participation in the qualifying event,” a source associated with the national team told this daily.

"The organising committee has set up a quarantine area in the hotel itself. A few wrestlers from other countries also tested positive and all of them along with the Indian grappler were shifted to the quarantine area," added the source.

Notably, the Indian judo team was not allowed to compete in an Olympic qualifying event last month after three of its judokas tested positive. As per the protocols, all positive judokas along with two coaches were made to prolong their stay in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan till the trio returned negative. The latest Indian wrestler to test positive could meet the same fate if he remains positive.

"We will leave on May 10. The wrestler will be tested before that and if he returns negative then he can fly with us otherwise he has to stay back in the country," added the source.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sumit Malik Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp