Wrestler Malik secures Tokyo Olympics berth

CHENNAI: Freestyle wrestler Sumit Malik qualified for the Tokyo Olympics by reaching the final of the World Olympic Games Qualifiers in Sofia (Bulgaria) in the 125-kg weight category. The 28-year-old from Rohtak defeated Venezuelan Jose Daniel Diaz 5-0 in the semifinal to become seventh India wrestler and fourth male grappler from the country to make an Olympic cut. As per the qualification criteria, the top-two wrestlers in each weight category qualify for the Games.

Other Indian wrestlers Amit Dhankar (74kg) and Satyawart Kadian (97kg), however, were ousted from the tournament. Dhankar lost in the qualification round while Kadian was defeated in the quarterfinal.

Grappler Covid positive

A day before India were scheduled to start their campaign in the aforementioned qualifiers, one of their wrestlers tested Covid positive on Wednesday sending the entire contingent in a tizzy. However, it eventually didn’t affect their prospects of participating in the event as three freestyle men wrestlers began India’s campaign on Thursday, the opening day of the event.

“All the wrestlers were subjected to Covid test on Wednesday and one from Greco-Roman format returned positive. He was isolated soon. It will not affect our participation in the qualifying event,” a source associated with the national team told this daily.

"The organising committee has set up a quarantine area in the hotel itself. A few wrestlers from other countries also tested positive and all of them along with the Indian grappler were shifted to the quarantine area," added the source.

Notably, the Indian judo team was not allowed to compete in an Olympic qualifying event last month after three of its judokas tested positive. As per the protocols, all positive judokas along with two coaches were made to prolong their stay in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan till the trio returned negative. The latest Indian wrestler to test positive could meet the same fate if he remains positive.

"We will leave on May 10. The wrestler will be tested before that and if he returns negative then he can fly with us otherwise he has to stay back in the country," added the source.