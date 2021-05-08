STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Am very proud of all our athletes, says Kiren Rijiju as Seema Bisla seals Olympics berth

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the finals of the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria.

Published: 08th May 2021 12:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 12:54 PM   |  A+A-

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said he is "very proud" of all the Indian athletes who are leaving no stone unturned in their preparation for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Indian wrestler Seema Bisla secured a Tokyo Olympics berth in women's 50kg after reaching the finals of the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria on Friday.

The Sports Minister also congratulated the wrestler for bagging the Olympic berth. Applauding the athletes' effort, Rijiju said: "I extend my hearty congratulations to wrestler #SeemaBisla who has qualified for Tokyo Olympic at the World Olympic Qualifier in Bulgaria. She is the 8th Indian wrestler to qualify for Tokyo. I am very proud of all our athletes for working hard to secure quotas for the Olympic."

Seema becomes the fourth woman and eighth overall wrestler to qualify for the quadrennial event. With this India equals its previous best qualification of eight wrestlers from the 2016 Olympics.

Seema joins the elite company of Ravi Kumar Dahiya (57kg), Sumit Malik, (125kg) Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Deepak Punia (86kg) in men's freestyle and Vinesh Phogat (53kg), Anshu Malik (57kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) in women weights for those who have qualified for the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Indian table tennis player Gnanasekaran Sathiyan said that he is hoping to put on a grand show at the Tokyo Olympic Games late this year and is working on different variations.

"We (coach S Raman and himself) are working on bringing more variation and pace to my game. That is one thing I need to work and handle better on the slow and fast balls. We are also trying a lot of variations in the serve and the receiving and bring in more surprise elements there," he said at a media interaction facilitated by the Sports Authority of India.

Sathiyan also added that despite the lockdown his training with paddler Anirban Ghosh has been beneficial in keeping the momentum going with an eye on the Olympics.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiren Rijiju Seema Bisla Olympics 2021 Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp