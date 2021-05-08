STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Captain Rani Rampal, six other Indian hockey stars recover from COVID-19 

All seven tested positive following the Indian women's hockey core group's return to the national camp in Bengaluru on April 24 after a 10-day break.

Published: 08th May 2021 06:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 06:36 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal

Indian women's hockey team skipper Rani Rampal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian women's hockey captain Rani Rampal, her six team-mates and two support staff members have recovered from COVID-19 infection after spending two weeks in quarantine at the Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Centre in Bengaluru.

The six other India players are Savita Punia, Sharmila Devi, Rajani, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur and Sushila while the two support staff are video analyst Amrutaprakash and scientific advisor Wayne Lombard.

All of them were asymptomatic.

"Thank you everyone for the love and mental support through messages/calls during the last two weeks. Me and my teammates and support staff are fully recovered from the COVID now," Rani said in a statement on her Twitter handle.

"Feeling blessed to have u all as members from our hockey fraternity/friends/fans.

Special thanks to Hockey India SAi for taking our good care.

" Rani urged the countrymen to take precautions and extend all possible help to the needy in these difficult times.

"Extremely sad to know about that so many people are losing their loved ones, my prayers for them. Please help as much as u can in any way for your near and dear ones.

"Let's fight this pandemic together. Stay safe, wear mask and follow all Covid19 guidelines strictly," she said."

