FMSCI likely to decide on new calendar next month

The situation is not very conducive right now. We will review the situation in a few weeks.

Published: 08th May 2021 10:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 11:20 AM

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI : The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) is adopting a wait-and-watch policy after the opening round of the Ind i a n National Rally Championship (INRC) — scheduled in Chennai from April 23- 25 — was indefinitely postponed. Schedules of most sports in India have been severely affected due to the second wave of Covid- 19 and motorsport has been no different. The second round of INRC in Bengaluru will have to be postponed too, considering it was slated to be held from May 28-30. With lockdowns being enforced in several cities and the number of Covid cases only expected to increase, the FMSCI is unlikely to take any call before a clearer picture emerges in June.

“There will be discussions towards the end of this month and the calendar will be revised. The situation is not very conducive right now. We will review the situation in a few weeks. Things are very volatile and the situation is changing by the day. Hopefully, the cases come down next month and we will get a clearer picture in June,” FMSCI president Akbar Ebrahim told this paper on Friday. While INRC normally consists of six rounds, the calendar was curtailed to only three rounds last season. “We are not sure whether the calendar will be condensed again.

It is too early to say. There is nothing that we can predict with Covid,” Ebrahim informed. A few of the racers are suffering financially as a result of lockdowns. Seven-time national racing champion Raghul Rangaswamy, for instance, depends on a recreational karting track that he runs in Chennai for his income and has had to take a hit ever since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020.

“My main business is the karting track that I run in Chennai. I own the company which manages the track. It was shut until December. It again shut down last month. Due to the lockdown, I had to put most of my savings into the karting business to keep it running,” Raghul said.

