Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh succumbs to COVID

Ravider Pal Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the deadly coronavirus.

Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh

Moscow Olympic gold medallist hockey player Ravinder Pal Singh (Photo | Kiren Rijiju Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former India hockey player and a member of the 1980 Moscow Olympics-winning side, Ravider Pal Singh, died on Saturday morning in Lucknow after battling COVID-19 for nearly two weeks.

He was 60.

Singh was admitted at the Vivekananda Hospital on April 24 after contracting the deadly virus.

According to family sources, Singh had recovered from the virus and was shifted to non-COVID ward on Thursday after testing negative.

But his condition suddenly deteriorated on Friday and he was put on a ventilator.

Singh, who also played at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, did not get married and is survived by a niece, Pragya Yadav.

Singh also played in the 1979 Junior World Cup and took voluntary retirement from State Bank of India after quitting hockey.

Born in Sitapur on September 6, 1960, Singh excelled as a centre-half from 1979 to 1984.

Besides two Olympics, Singh had also represented India in the Champions Trophy in Karachi (1980, 1983), Silver Jubilee 10-nation Cup in Hong Kong in 1983, 1982 World Cup in Mumbai and 1982 Asia Cup in Karachi, among other tournaments.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju condoled the death of the double Olympian.

"I'm deeply saddened to learn that Shri Ravinder Pal Singh ji has lost the battle to Covid19. With his passing away India loses a golden member of the hockey team that won Gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. His contribution to Indian sports will always be remembered," he tweeted.

Hockey India also mourned the untimely demise of Singh.

"Hockey India extends its deepest condolences to Ravinder Pal Singh's family. Ravinder made an immense contribution to Indian hockey and his achievements will always be remembered. May Ravinder's family and friends have the strength to pass through this difficult time," HI president Gyanendro Ningombam said.

