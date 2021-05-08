Wrestler Seema Bisla grapples with odds, qualifies for Olympics

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Seema Bisla on Friday became the fourth Indian woman and eighth wrestler to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 29-year-old from Haryana, competing in the 50kg discipline, made the cut by defeating Anna Lukasiak from Poland to enter the final of the World Olympic Games Qualifiers in Sofia, Bulgaria. As per norms, the top-two wrestlers from each weight category qualify for the Games.

It was a feat that looked highly impossible when Seema started in the sport more than a decade ago. She moved up multiple weight divisions - 46kg in her first Asian Championships as a cadet in 2009 and 67kg three years later in the junior continental event - early in her career. The stiff competition also meant she didn't get a chance to compete in senior international events for almost four years.

But she didn't give up. A rule change early in 2019 turned out to be a watershed moment in her career.

As per the new rule, wrestlers would have to weigh in on the morning of their contests unlike in the past when they could weigh in a day before their bouts. This gave Seema the opportunity to compete in her favourite weight category as Vinesh Phogat moved up to the 53kg class. The move paid dividends immediately as she won silver in the 2019 Grand Prix of Spain and followed it up with gold at the Yasar Dogu in the same year. She also bagged a bronze medal at the 2021 Asian Championships.

"It's commendable as she never gave up despite being an underdog for years. This perseverance paid off today as other girls left the scene because of the competition," Kripa Shankar Patel, former India women's coach who has been witness to the transformation of Seema since her cadet days, told The New Indian Express.

Earlier, Seema defeated Anastasiya Yanotava of Belarus 8-0 before beating Emma Jonna Denise Malmgren of Sweden 10-2 by fall in the quarterfinals.

"It's incredible as competition is usually tough in the world qualifiers. I am very happy for her," Kuldeep Malik, national women's coach, said from Sofia.

Meanwhile, the other two Indian wrestlers - Nisha (68kg) and Pooja (76) - failed to make the Olympic cut as they could not reach the finals of their respective weight categories.