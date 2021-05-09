STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

MK Kaushik inspired many generations of hockey players: Dhanraj Pillay

Legendary Indian hockey player Dhanraj Pillay has been left in 'pain and shock' following the demise of MK Kaushik.

Published: 09th May 2021 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Indian hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay

Indian hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Legendary hockey player Dhanraj Pillay has been left in "pain and shock" following the demise of MK Kaushik, who was a part of the gold medal-winning side at the 1980 Moscow Olympics.

Kaushik, 66, passed away on Saturday evening in the national capital due to Covid-related complications. Dhanraj said Kaushik inspired many generations of players with his skills of the game.

"I'm numb with pain and shock with the passing away of MK Kaushik sir. He inspired many generations of hockey players, first as a player and then a coach. A fine winger and a finer coach, he will always live in our memories. Bangkok Asian Games Gold medalist coach," Dhanraj tweeted.

Arjuna Awardee Kaushik had coached both men's and women's teams of India during the 1990s and 2000s. Under his coaching, the men's team won the gold medal in the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games and the women's team won a bronze medal at the Doha Asian Games in 2006.

Expressing condolences to Kaushik's bereaved family, Hockey India president Gyanendro Ningombam said in a statement: "We are extremely saddened to hear the news of his passing and we extend our deepest condolences to Kaushik's family and friends. His contributions to Indian hockey are unmatched and he will be remembered in our hearts forever."

He was also the assistant coach of the Indian men's team, which won the gold medal in the 2014 Asian Games. For his contribution to Indian hockey, he was also bestowed with the Dronacharya Award in 2002.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dhanraj Pillay MK Kaushik
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp