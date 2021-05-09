STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Working on adding power to my strokes ahead of Olympics, says paddler G Sathiyan      

For the next couple of months, Sathiyan will have to fine-tune his preparation with practice sessions limited to Chennai as there are no tournaments lined up.

Published: 09th May 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 08:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian paddler G Sathiyan

Indian paddler G Sathiyan (Photo | EPS)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the incessant rise in COVID-19 cases, paddler G Sathiyan admits that some amount of fear and anxiety about catching the virus is inevitable. The world No. 38 has been training at the Raman TT High-Performance Centre here with sparring partner Anirban Ghosh for 5-6 hours every day as he gears up for his maiden Olympics in a couple of months. Even though the 28-year-old has been taking all precautions and only leaving home for training, he is relieved to have taken the first dose of the Covishield vaccine last Thursday.            

“I needed to take the first dose now so that I will be getting the second dose towards the end of June. I wanted to make sure I have sufficient time after the second dose before going to the Olympics. I was in Poland for the Polish league in April. When I came back, things got worse. So I wanted to wait, but I have taken it now,” Sathiyan told The New Indian Express.

For the next couple of months, Sathiyan will have to fine-tune his preparation with practice sessions limited to Chennai as there are no tournaments lined up. His key focus is to build some muscle and add more power to his strokes.  

“I am working a lot on my fitness. I want to add more power to my strokes. My forte has been speed and that will always be a strength. But I am working on putting some muscle in order to hit the ball harder. Power hitting is a key area of focus. I also need to work on the serve and receive part of my game. Since it is going to be my debut Olympics, it is equally crucial that I work on the mental side and be in the right frame of mind. If I play it like a normal tournament, I will bring out my best,” he said.          

Over the last few years, Sathiyan has been driven by his aspiration to reach the Olympic stage and must have visualised the grand occasion several times in his head. The preparation for the event has not been what the athletes would have ideally envisaged, but the Chennai paddler understands the dire circumstances engulfing the country currently.

“The situation is what it is. We will have to accept it. We almost had no tournaments in 2020. So we have become accustomed to that. I will be working with my mental conditioning coach to immediately get into match mode when the Olympics begins. It is not going to be an ideal Olympics as well. The fact that the Olympics is happening is in itself a big source of satisfaction for everyone in these tough times,” he reflected.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Sathiyan Table Tennis Tokyo Olympics
India Matters
River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)
Panic in Bihar as bodies of suspected Covid victims dumped in Ganga
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Mamata government as Governor sanctions CBI prosecution of top ministers
The 'thank you' card that was shared by Sajan Surya along with his Facebook post.
'Covid-19 in kids is not that simple': Actor shares post on daughter's days in hospital
Image used for representational purpose only
Chinese scientists discussed weaponising coronavirus in 2015: Media report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Israeli border police block the road and disperse Palestinian, Israeli and foreign activists during a rally. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Israeli police and Palestinians clash in Jerusalem
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 lockdown exodus robs Chennai of 1.3 lakh people
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp