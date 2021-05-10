STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Australia begins vaccinating athletes ahead of Tokyo Olympics

The rollout began with swimming star Campbell, who is targeting a fourth Olympics, among the first to step forward.

Published: 10th May 2021 12:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

COVID Vaccine

Representational Image. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

Three-time Olympian Cate Campbell expressed relief Monday as the Australian team began being vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of the Tokyo Games.

While Australia has been one of the world's most successful countries in containing the spread of coronavirus, it has fallen far behind the government's own schedule for inoculations.

With the Olympics due to start on July 23, Canberra agreed to fast-track access to vaccines for all athletes travelling to Japan, despite accusations of queue-jumping.

The rollout began with swimming star Campbell, who is targeting a fourth Olympics, among the first to step forward.

"We are going into a pretty unknown situation over in Tokyo so to have this little band-aid is a huge weight off everyone's shoulders," she told reporters after being inoculated at the Queensland Academy of Sport in Brisbane.

Some 2,000 Australian athletes and staff are heading to the Olympics and Paralympics, with officials anticipating most, if not all, will be vaccinated at hubs set up around the country.

Japan has recorded just over 10,500 deaths from Covid-19, much lower than in many other countries, but, like Australia, its vaccine rollout is moving slowly.

Last week, a virus state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan was extended until the end of May.

But despite concerns about the viability of holding the multi-sport event during a pandemic, Japanese and Olympic officials insist it can go ahead safely.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tokyo Olympics Australia coronavirus COVID vaccine
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp