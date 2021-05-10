STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

IOC President Thomas Bach cancels Japan trip because of coronavirus cases

Thomas Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo.

Published: 10th May 2021 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

IOC president Thomas Bach

IOC president Thomas Bach (Photo | PTI)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: IOC President Thomas Bach has cancelled a trip to Japan because of surging cases of COVID-19 in the country, the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Monday in a statement.

Bach was to visit Hiroshima next Monday and meet the torch relay and then probably travel to Tokyo.

Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto said last week that the trip would be "tough" for Bach to make, which was interpreted in Japan as meaning it was cancelled.

The trip was made impossible because of a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of the country that has been extended until May 31.

The state of emergency was to have ended on Tuesday.

The statement said Bach's visit would be made "as soon a possible."

The postponement is an embarrassment to the IOC and local organizers with the Olympics opening in just over 10 weeks.

Organizers and the IOC have repeatedly said the Olympics will not be cancelled, and will be "safe and secure."

Japan has attributed 11,000 deaths to COVID-19, better than many countries, but poor for Asia.

Variants of the virus are spreading with reports of public health systems coming under pressure.

Public sentiment in Japan continues to run against holding the Olympics in the middle of a pandemic.

Between 60-80% of Japanese people in polls have said the Olympics should be cancelled or postponed.

An online petition calling for the games to be canceled gained 300,000 signatures in three days, although a small protest against the Olympics on Sunday in Tokyo drew only 100 people.

Naomi Osaka, who will represent Japan at the Olympics, said she has mixed feelings.

"Of course I would say I want the Olympics to happen, because I'm an athlete and that's sort of what I've been waiting for my entire life," she said Sunday at the Italian Open.

"But I think that there's so much important stuff going on, and especially the past year," Osaka added.

"I think a lot of unexpected things have happened and if it's putting people at risk, and if it's making people very uncomfortable, then it definitely should be a discussion, which I think it is as of right now."

Other voices are also rising up against the Olympics.

On Monday, the leader of Japan's main opposition party said it was not possible to safely hold the games.

"I think it is possible that the measures our nation takes to protect human life and livelihoods simply will not make it possible to hold the Olympics," said Yukio Edano, head of the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan.

"In that situation, the IOC and Tokyo city government will have to make a decision, and the government will back that."

Also on Monday, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported that Hyogo prefecture will take the torch relay off public streets.

This would be at least the fifth time the torch has been rerouted.

The relay began March 25 in northeastern Japan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thomas Bach IOC Tokyo Olympics Olympics 2021
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp