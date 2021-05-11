STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Contribute to Covid fight and you could win a reward from India's elite basketball stars

Vishesh is set to provide five signed basketballs while Raspreet has decided to give three signed game-worn Indian jerseys from top international competitions.

Published: 11th May 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Vishesh Bhriguvanshi

Indian basketball team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi. (Photo | Twitter @BengaluruBeast)

By Ashim Sunam
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In these torrid times when the second wave of Covid-19 is creating havoc, Indian basketball players, including men's team captain Vishesh Bhriguvanshi and women players Shireen Limaye and Raspreet Sidhu have decided to join the fight, asking people to make donations. In return, some of the generous donors will be given personalised prizes by the trio.

But how does this initiative work? After making a particular donation to any organisation of their choice for Covid-19, the donors have to send a screenshot of their contribution to any of the three players. Some of the top donors will be getting some personalised prizes.

Vishesh is set to provide five signed basketballs while Raspreet has decided to give three signed game-worn Indian jerseys from top international competitions. Shireen will be handing out several of her signed India jerseys, including the ones she wore at the Asian Games 2018, Asia Cup 2019 and t-shirts among others.

“Right now, if you look at the situation in the country due to Covid-19, it is undergoing a tough time. People are in need of help and support. There are a lot of people in the country, who can donate. Even if you donate a small amount, it is going to help someone or the other to save their lives. People can donate to those organisations, which is doing right things in these tough times for the people,” Arjuna Award recipient Vishesh told this daily.

It is important to note that the initiative is the brainchild of several Indian basketball content creators, who are targeting to get some more top players onboard.

"The idea here is to just do our bit. It is such a testing time now and we are really together in this. It is also about how much can we come out as a nation to support each other. When we feel so helpless and if we can help someone in need, it makes you feel better,” said Raspreet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vishesh Bhriguvanshi COVID-19 Coronavirus Shireen Limaye Raspreet Sidhu
India Matters
Headmen of Sathyagala village reviewing Covid norms | Express
The second wave of Covid and rural India
As CoWIN's Application Programming Interface is public, techies can write a script to check the availability of slots
Tech-savvy game COVID-19 vaccine booking to get slots, but digital illiterate fall behind
Manzoor feels helping patients is one way of serving humanity. (Photo | EPS)
Asthmatic driver wants to help gasping COVID patients in Kashmir
Devotees gather to offer prayers during the third 'Shahi Snan' of the Kumbh Mela 2021, at Har ki Pauri Ghat in Haridwar (File Photo | PTI)
Religious, political events among factors that accelerated COVID-19 transmission in India: WHO 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp