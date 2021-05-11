WFI mulls camp for Olympic-bound wrestlers

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to resume the national camp for Olympic-bound wrestlers. Only those who have qualified for the Tokyo Games will attend the camp along with a few wrestlers from Olympic weight categories. A meeting to decide on various aspects including the date of commencement of the camp is scheduled next week. Besides, the issue related to annual central contracts for the wrestlers will also be taken up for discussion. As many as eight Indian wrestlers (four men and as many women) have qualified for the Olympics.

“Wrestlers who were in Sofia (Bulgaria) for the World Olympic Games Qualifier will reach the country on Tuesday. They will be given some rest before resuming the camp,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, told this daily. “We have called a meeting next week to discuss prospects of resuming the national camp. Our president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will decide on it after consulting other members,” added Tomar.

The male wrestlers were camping in Sonepat (Haryana) while a camp for their women counterparts was going on in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) before the surge in Covid-19 cases led to the suspension of these camps. “Venues will remain the same but only Olympic-bound wrestlers will be allowed this time. A few wrestlers in their weight categories will accompany them for sparring.” The restriction means Greco-Roman wrestlers will not be part of the camp, as none from the format managed to make the Olympic cut.

Annual central contracts

The WFI will also decide on the renewal of annual central contracts for the wrestlers. The grapplers were given annual contracts in November 2018. While senior grapplers were graded in five categories (A, B, C, D and E), others including the cadet and junior wrestlers were kept in grades F, G, H and I. The annual contractual fee for grade A, B, C, D and E wrestlers was Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda were placed in group A. However, Sushil, Sakshi and Pooja are unlikely to retain their places given their recent performances.