STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

WFI mulls camp for Olympic-bound wrestlers

A meeting to decide on various aspects including the date of commencement of the camp is scheduled next week. 

Published: 11th May 2021 04:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is planning to resume the national camp for Olympic-bound wrestlers. Only those who have qualified for the Tokyo Games will attend the camp along with a few wrestlers from Olympic weight categories. A meeting to decide on various aspects including the date of commencement of the camp is scheduled next week. Besides, the issue related to annual central contracts for the wrestlers will also be taken up for discussion. As many as eight Indian wrestlers (four men and as many women) have qualified for the Olympics. 

“Wrestlers who were in Sofia (Bulgaria) for the World Olympic Games Qualifier will reach the country on Tuesday. They will be given some rest before resuming the camp,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, told this daily. “We have called a meeting next week to discuss prospects of resuming the national camp. Our president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will decide on it after consulting other members,” added Tomar.
The male wrestlers were camping in Sonepat (Haryana) while a camp for their women counterparts was going on in Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) before the surge in Covid-19 cases led to the suspension of these camps. “Venues will remain the same but only Olympic-bound wrestlers will be allowed this time. A few wrestlers in their weight categories will accompany them for sparring.” The restriction means Greco-Roman wrestlers will not be part of the camp, as none from the format managed to make the Olympic cut.

Annual central contracts

The WFI will also decide on the renewal of annual central contracts for the wrestlers. The grapplers were given annual contracts in November 2018. While senior grapplers were graded in five categories (A, B, C, D and E), others including the cadet and junior wrestlers were kept in grades F, G, H and I. The annual contractual fee for grade A, B, C, D and E wrestlers was Rs 30 lakh, Rs 20 lakh, Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh respectively. Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sushil Kumar, Sakshi Malik and Pooja Dhanda were placed in group A. However, Sushil, Sakshi and Pooja are unlikely to retain their places given their recent performances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp