Young TN shooter eyes glory at nat’l level

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Kancherla Yuvan of Chettinad Vidyashram school is considered to be one of the most promising young shooters in Tamil Nadu. This year at the 46th Tamil Nadu state shooting championship held at the shooting range of the Special Police Third Battalion, Veerapuram (Chennai), Yuvan bagged eight medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze).

Yuvan considers himself lucky to have parents who encouraged him to pursue his passion. “My parents are sports enthusiasts. My father initiated me into the sport. My mother too encouraged me a lot. I took up shooting as a sport because it is an individual game. I was always interested in guns and thus took it as a sport at the age of twelve,’’ said Yuvan, who is studying in the 10th standard.

At Chettinad School, many children excel in cricket, chess, swimming and so on but Yuvan does not find them interesting. He now wants to excel in shooting at the highest level. “In 2018, I bagged bronze (team event) in 10m air pistol event at the 44th Tamil Nadu state shooting championship in Madurai. The medal motivated me and gave me the confidence to take up shooting seriously,’’ recalled Yuvan.

This season has been like a dream for the youngster as he excelled in the state meet and did well in the south zone event. “I bagged gold in two events, four silver and two bronze. My best performance so far has been the bronze medal in the 25m standard pistol in the men’s category this year at the state meet,’’ said Yuvan. “In the 12th south zone shooting championship I scored 265/300 in the 25m sports pistol (NR) in junior men’s category and qualified for the nationals. I have already earned qualification for participating in the nationals in 10m air pistol youth men’s event last year.’’

Full story: newindianexpress.com