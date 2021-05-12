STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Creating more goal scoring opportunities will be key to success: India striker Lalremsiami

Published: 12th May 2021 05:03 PM

Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami (Photo | Hockey India)

By ANI

BENGALURU: The Indian women's hockey team forward Lalremsiami, who has played 64 matches for the national side, expressed that the Indian team will need to focus on creating more goal scoring opportunities this year.

The forward added that the national side is improving on many aspects after their last tour of Germany in February-March 2021.

"The tour of Germany was a tough one for us, but we got a chance to learn many things about our own game in the four matches that we played on the tour. We noted down a few aspects that we needed to work on during the tour and we are currently getting better at each of those aspects with every training session."

"I think we needed to create more goal scoring opportunities in the tour of Germany and that will be our main focus this year. If we can create more goal scoring opportunities, then it will definitely hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year," said the 21-year-old. Lalremsiami added that she is looking to make a bigger impact for the Indian team this year.

"I have been in the Indian senior team for four years now and 2021 will be the most important year in my career because it's an Olympic year. I have been very satisfied with the way my career has gone so far, however, I am looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year, especially in the Olympics," she added.

"I am very confident about my abilities and I sure that I can make more contributions to the Indian team's victories in the upcoming months," said the forward.

The 21-year-old said that the preparations for the Olympics are completely on track for the Indian team.

"Our preparations for the Olympics are carrying on very well. Everything is going according to our plans. We are very fortunate to have a place like the SAI Centre campus wherein we have been able to practice for the Olympics in a safe and secure environment. I would like to thank SAI and Hockey India for their tremendous efforts during a tumultuous time for our country. We will keep working hard and ensure that we give our 100 per cent in every practice session," she said.

