Singapore Open cancelled, Saina and Srikanth set to miss Olympics

CHENNAI: Singapore Open, the last Olympic qualifying badminton event, has been cancelled, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) said in an official statement on Wednesday.

This was on the cards after the Malaysia Open was postponed due to Covid. More importantly, this development means Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth's slim hopes of making it to the Tokyo Olympics is all but over.

Though BWF said that they'll issue a statement on qualification later, it should be noted that the world body had earlier stated that no replacement tournaments - for events that get cancelled during the qualifying period - will be held.

"Tournament organisers Singapore Badminton Association (SBA) and Badminton World Federation (BWF) have jointly agreed to cancel the Singapore Open 2021 scheduled for 1-6 June 2021," the BWF said.

After the postponement of the Malaysia Open, the BWF had been working with the SBA to sort out issues with regards to travel restrictions for the World Tour Super 500 meet. Given that this was the final qualifying event, all the shuttlers including Saina and Srikanth had been desperately hoping to be part of it.

"All attempts were made by the organisers and the BWF to provide a safe tournament environment for all participants. However, rising Covid-19 cases globally led to complex challenges in managing inbound travel. Thus, in the interests of all players, tournament personnel and the local community’s health and safety, the event has been cancelled," the BWF said.

As things stand, Srikanth is placed at the 20th position in the Race to Tokyo - BWF Olympic qualification rankings chart. Saina, meanwhile, is currently occupying 22nd place in the same chart. The top-16 players - a maximum of two players each in men's and women's singles from a nation - as on June 15, 2021 will gain direct entries.

With the last three events - India, Malaysia and Singapore Opens - out of the equation during the qualifying phase, it remains to be seen what the BWF will say in regards to Tokyo qualification. "BWF will issue a further statement on Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifying at a later date."

BWF had revised the Tokyo 2020 qualification system earlier in January after Covid had brought the sport to a standstill in March last year. According to the revised plans, results during the period between April 2019 and March 15, 2020 and January 4, 2021 until June 13, 2021 would count towards the Race to Tokyo Ranking lists.

Given things were still uncertain due to Covid, BWF had also made it clear that there will be no replacement tournaments if the events during the second part of the qualifications get cancelled.

"Some of the listed eligible tournaments may not be hosted within the period 4 January 2021 to 13 June 2021, but no replacement tournaments will then be included. If they are hosted at a later date outside of the extended qualification period they will not be included in the Race to Tokyo rankings," the BWF had earlier stated in the revised qualification system.