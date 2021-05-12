Trip abroad unlikely soon, AFI needs to find ideal alternative

Indraneel Das By

As summer reaches its peak, the mercury is steadily soaring in Patiala. Covid is raging outside the pr­e­mises of the National Centre of Excellences where our elite Olympic-bound athletes are training. Every now and then there are cases inside the most sacred of zones Green in the NCOEs. Caught in between are the athletes. In an ideal world, with the Olympi­cs barely two-and-a-half months away, the athletics teams would have flown out to train and compete at events in Europe.

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, one of the brightest prospects of the Games, along with fellow throwers are stuck in Patiala, so are the 4x400m men’s and wo­men’s team and others who are trying to qualify like shot-putter Tejinder Pal Singh Toor. If things were going as per plan, most of them would have been training in Turkey. Steeple-chase exponent Avinash Sable and his coach Amrish Kumar were supposed to be in Uganda instead of NCOE at Bengaluru.

The travel restrictions due to the new variant and rising cases meant doors were shut for Indian athletes in most of the countries in Europe. The Athletics Federation of India felt there was no use spending 14 days in quarantine without training and found it wise to continue in Patiala and Bengaluru. Perhaps, it would have been prudent to go abroad to a country that still allows Indians to travel and complete 14 days of quarantine and then go to a country of the federation’s choice. Even now that channel is open.

However, even as AFI is still working out some plans athletes will be practicing wherever they are as of now. AFI president Adille Sumariwalla felt this is the best possible solution. “They will continue practicing wherever they are,” he told this daily. “We are in talks with the sports ministry, the Sports Authority of India and the Ministry of External Affairs to find a country without much travel restrictions but we are unable to fly to our preferred destination.”

The AFI is looking at countries like France and Spain as well. But for the time being, until the end of this month at least, athletes will not travel. Sumariwalla felt that “at least for the next couple of weeks, the athletes will not be able to travel”. “It will be hot but Tokyo too will be hot during the time of Olympics,” he said. “Cooler climes are always better to train but in these circu­­mstances we cannot do mu­ch. We will have to train early in the morning and late in the evening.” Even Sable’s Uganda trip is unlikely. Around 10 individual athletes and the 4x400 mixed relay team have already qualified. Toor too was inching towards that elusive 21.10m qualification mark.

Training apart, the thing that is hurting the athletes most is lack of competitions. Sable’s team has no qualms continuing to train in Bengaluru but felt a good competition would definitely give the athlete some confidence. Even men’s long jump national record holder Murali Shreeshankar echoed the same sentiments. “Three, four competitions would do a world of good to our confidence,” he said. Though there is lockdown in Kerala, he has been allowed to practice in Pallakad with his father and coach. As for the injury to a couple of women quarter-milers inlcuding Anjali Devi, AFI said they are still recovering.