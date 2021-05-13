STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Mack Horton on swim rival Sun Yang: Let's change the subject

Mack Horton is more concerned with securing his spot on Australia’s Olympic team following poor swims at last month’s nationals.

Published: 13th May 2021 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

China's Sun Yang (C) holds up his gold medal as silver medalist Australia's Mack Horton (L) stands away from the podium after the men's 400m freestyle final at the WSC in Gwangju.

China's Sun Yang (C) holds up his gold medal as silver medalist Australia's Mack Horton (L) stands away from the podium after the men's 400m freestyle final at the WSC in Gwangju. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

SYDNEY: Two years after his controversial podium move at the world swimming championships, Australian Mack Horton still can't seem to shake off questions about the guy he intended to snub.

Horton refused to stand on the podium next to Sun Yang at Gwangju, South Korea in 2019 after the Chinese swimmer won his fourth consecutive 400-meter world championship gold medal. Horton placed second, taking silver in a reversal of their Olympic final in 2016 when the Australian won gold.

That followed Horton branding him a “drug cheat” at Rio in 2016.

Questions about Sun persist as Horton prepares for the Tokyo Olympics in late July.

“It bothers me when I keep getting asked about it,” Horton said Thursday. ”I don’t really think about it to be honest. We haven’t qualified. There is so much focus on just trying to make the team, there is no mental capacity for all that peripheral stuff.”

Whether Sun will be allowed to compete in Tokyo will be determined by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) later this month. CAS last year suspended Sun for eight years for refusing to give samples during a surprise doping test, where a vial of his blood was smashed with a hammer.

But the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in December ordered a retrial, saying "doubts as to the impartiality of an arbitrator were objectively justified" after a CAS judge, Italian Franco Frattini, had made anti-Chinese posts on social media.

Frattini has been barred from ruling on Sun’s re-trial scheduled for May 24-28, just two months before the Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin.

Horton is more concerned with securing his spot on Australia’s Olympic team following poor swims at last month’s nationals.

Horton ranked 35th in the 200-meter freestyle, seventh in the 800 freestyle and then withdrew from his pet event over 400 meters.

“It’s really reflective probably of what I can do in training,” Horton said. “It doesn’t really phase me.”

Horton said he's confident about rediscovering peak form at the Australian Olympic trials in Adelaide next month.

“I’m just trying to swim as fast as I can and trials is a high-pressure environment,” he said. “Everyone wants to get through that and then it’s just a refocus for the Olympics.

“With trials being closer to the Olympics as well, the pressure builds because there is already so much focus already on the Olympics, particularly with the media.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mack Horton Sun Yang World Swimming Championships
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp