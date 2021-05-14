STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Current state of affairs

In just over 2 months, the first batch of Indian athletes will be leaving for Japanese shores from their respective training camps or exposure trips. Some, like India’s shooting contingent, will depart for Tokyo from their base in Croatia. Some, like the men’s hockey team, could go without no competition between now and the Games. Swaroop Swaminathan gives a lowdown on who is training where before Olympics...

Hockey | both men & women currently in SAI Bengaluru
It looks likely that both teams could land in Tokyo, play a few friendlies before their respective opening matches. HI is trying behind the scenes but with restrictions on travel in place, nobody knows if it will bear fruit. That Sultan Azlan Shah cancelled the invitation meet does not help. 
 Next confirmed event: Olympics

Badminton  | both men & women in India
There are no more Olympic qualifying events scheduled. With the likes of Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth outside the qualifying berths, one hopes the BWF will show some leeway, from an Indian perspective. As things stands, only B Sai Praneeth and PV Sindhu have qualified in singles. 
 Next confirmed event: Olympics

Shooting | most currently in Croatia
After starting at an uncertain future, they will all be housed in Croatia for the next two months. What’s even more significant is that there’s going to be two tune-up events before the Games. The European Championships as well as a World Cup. . 
 Next event: European C’ships

Athletics  | men & women currently in India
Another disappointing development, travel restrictions skewered the relay teams’ (men’s and women’s 4x400 and women’s 4x100) chances of qualifying at the World Relays. Even the ones who have qualified are currently training in less than ideal conditions. 
 Next confirmed event: Olympics 

Boxing  | men & women currently in India
One of the first Indian athletes to compete during the pandemic. They have had competitions in Turkey, Spain, Bulgaria, Germany, France. But it looks likely that they will fly directly to Tokyo from India. If the Asian Championships happen, that will prove to be a blessing for a team that’s not had many high-level events. 
 Next confirmed event: Olympics

Wrestling | men’s & women’s, most of them in India
Most are in India. Just in terms if competition, most of them are ready because events, including some Olympic qualifiers, took place only a week or so ago. It’s expected that a few, like Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia, could take part in a ranking event in Poland before the Games. 
 Next event: Poland ranking meet

Tennis  | men’s & women’s, taking part 
As it stands, Sania Mirza will feature in the women’s doubles with Ankita Raina. Where it’s interesting is the men’s double section where both Rohan Bopanna and Divij Sharan, partnering different players, are striving for ranking points to make Tokyo cut. It doesn’t look good because their combined ranking is way too high. 
 Ranking events on till June 

Golf | men’s & women’s, taking part
With the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) not resuming anytime soon, it’s a severe dent to the men’s players who seemingly looked set to qualify. No Indian men’s player is currently in the top 60 qualifying berth. However, it’s marginally better in the women’s section with Aditi Ashok in 44th place currently. 
 Ranking events on till June

Sailing | men’s & women’s, right now  in India 
All the qualified Indian athletes are in the country but hope to be able to go to Europe for an exposure trip before the Olympics. It’s already been cleared by the Target Olympic Podium Scheme but the Covid situation could yet change those plans. 
 Next confirmed event: Olympics 

