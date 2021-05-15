STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
International Hockey Federation postpones Belgium-Argentina Pro League ties due to COVID

The FIH, in coordination with national hockey associations of Belgium and Argentina, is currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

Published: 15th May 2021 04:43 PM

Hockey Stick

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LAUSANNE: The International Hockey Federation (FIH) Pro League matches between Belgium and Argentina scheduled for May 22 and 23 in Antwerp have been postponed due to Covid-19.

"This is due to the current international travel restrictions in place due to Covid-19 in the Netherlands, where the Argentinian team was supposed to travel to reach Belgium. Unfortunately, despite all efforts to find alternative flights, no solution could be found," said a statement from FIH, the world hockey body.

The FIH, in coordination with national hockey associations of Belgium and Argentina, is currently looking at all potential options to play these matches at a later date.

Meanwhile, the Belgian women's national team will play its FIH Hockey Pro League matches against USA on Saturday and Sunday in Antwerp.

Earlier this month, India men's Hockey Pro League matches against Spain and Germany scheduled for May 15 and 16 in Spain and May 22 and 23 in Germany were postponed because of international travel restrictions due to the second wave in India.

India's Hockey Pro League matches against Great Britain in London on May 8 and 9 were also postponed due to international travel restrictions for Indians.

