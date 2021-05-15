STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Rahil Gangjee moves up to tied 39th in Japan

Starting from the tenth, Gangjee had a good start with birdies on 11th and 13th and a bogey on 14th was made up with a birdie on 18th.

Published: 15th May 2021 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee

Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KANAGAWA: India's Rahil Gangjee, who made the cut on the line in the Asia-Pacific Diamond Cup on the Japan Tour, continued to improve as he moved up to tied 39th place after adding 2-under 70 in the third round here.

Gangjee (74-72-70) is now even par for 54 holes after three days at the Sagamihara Country Club.

Starting from the tenth, Gangjee had a good start with birdies on 11th and 13th and a bogey on 14th was made up with a birdie on 18th.

He turned in 2-under.

On his second nine, Gangjee birdies fourth, bogeyed fifth, birdies sixth and again bogeyed seventh to finish with 70.

This season Gangjee has played four events and made the cut in two.

Rikuya Hoshino, who began the week with a modest 72 added 65-69 in the second and third rounds to rise to the top at 10-under.

He leads by two over Yosuke Asaji (69) and Ryuko Tokimatsu (69).

Hoshino, who won the Fujisankei Classic in 2020, added the Kansai Open win in 2021 as the two seasons are being combined due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shaun Norris, who shot 62 on the second day, dropped to tied 11 with a 75 on the third day.

This week's winner will get a spot in the British Open.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahil Gangjee Asia Pacific Diamond Cup Japan Tour
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp