Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi relishes chance to compete against Magnus Carlsen, Wesley So

CHENNAI: Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi was calm and composed when it mattered most to beat top seed B Adhiban 3.5-2.5 to emerge winner of the online Indian Qualifiers for the Champions Chess Tour to be played next month. Arjun, who hails from Warangal, is excited to play against the likes of Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So in the Champions Chess Tour.

He is confident of doing well on the big stage and says that he enjoys playing online. “I’m extremely happy to win the tournament and looking forward to playing the Champions Chess tour in June,’’ said Arjun.

Adhiban was a tough opponent but Arjun surprised everyone to beat the 28-year old Grandmaster in the final. “I tried to forget whom I was playing and gave my best. Also, I told myself that this is my chance to overcome fear and played confidently,’’ recollected Arjun.It is not often that a youngster gets to play the likes of Carlsen and Wesley and Arjun is looking forward to the opportunity to make an impression.

Arjun was also all praise for his coach N Srinath. “My coach played a crucial role in my victory. Also, I would like to add that my friends Sankalp Gupta, Raunak Sadhwani and Raja Rithvik helped me with my preparations,’’ said the 17-year-old GM.Since online tournaments are the only option for chess players these days due to the pandemic, the Indian Qualifier was keenly contested. “All the matches were keenly fought. The toughest match for me was probably the one against Gukesh. The final score is very misleading there,’’ he said.

Arjun donated Rs 1 lakh from the prize money to Checkmate Covid Fund. “I got a cash prize of $1500. I donated Rs 1 lakh for Checkmate Covid Fund for I thought that the whole world is a family in these tough times.’’Ian Nepomniachtchi’s won the Candidates and will be playing the world championship match against Magnus Carlsen. Many believe that Nepomniachtchi will put up a good fight against Carlsen. However, Arjun believes Carlsen will be the favourite. “The World Championship is a different ball game. Carlsen is at his best when he plays the world’s premier tournament. Nepomniachtchi is a strong player but I believe his chances of beating Carlsen is less than 50 percent.’’

Arjun likes to practice long hours when not playing a tournament and has adapted to playing online chess. “I am totally involved in chess. When I am not playing a tournament. I usually spend around 8-10 hours on the game a day. I do enjoy playing online chess, but just like many others I enjoy playing OTB chess much more.’’ h

Even with the advancement of computers, many players still read books for inspiration, strategy and to gain knowledge. “I too read a lot of books on the game. If I were to pick one book then it is Dvoretsky’s Endgame Manual,’’ said Arjun.“I am keen to get better and stronger in each and every area of the game, but if I have to pick one area to improve then probably it is the opening phase.’’