Pistol coaches to join Olympic-bound shooter team in Croatia

A few days later, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, has said that Jung and Pandit are expected to join the team.

SHOOTING: ISSF World Cup for Rifle, Pitol and Shotgun in New Delhi March 15-25 postponed

For representational purposes

By Anmol Gurung
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  When the European tour was confirmed for the Olympic-bound shooters, the omission of prominent pistol coaches Samaresh Jung, Jaspal Rana and Ronak Pandit from the tour had caused some stir. A few days later, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), the governing body of the sport in the country, has said that Jung and Pandit are expected to join the team.

The Olympic-bound shooters are currently in Zagreb (Croatia) for a exposure-cum-competition tour. Their quarantine is expected to get over soon and upon clearing Covid tests, they are expected to resume training before departing for Osijek to compete in the European Championships (May 20 to June 6). After the event, they will be taking part in the ISSF World Cup (June 22 to July 3) before flying directly to Tokyo for the Olympics.

“Yes, these coaches will be joining the team soon. We are working on getting their visas. They are expected to leave later this week, or the next week,” Rajiv Bhatia, NRAI secretary, told this daily. It is understood that high performance manager Ronak’s visas process is on and is expected to fly next week. Foreign coach Pavel Smirnov had also missed the initial flight to Zagreb along with the rest of the contingent and he’s set to join the team soon. 

“The situation in Delhi was really disturbing. I had opted out and said that I cannot go out for this long. Now, things are improving and I think I can go,” Jung said.

