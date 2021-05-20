STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

AICF to conduct selection meet for Chess WC, Vidit Gujrathi's chances unclear

India has been given one seat from the Asian Championship for the World Cup, set to be held in Russia from July 10 to August 6, but no Indian is taking part in the continental meet due to the lockdown

Published: 20th May 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

World No 23 Vidit Gujrathi

World No 23 Vidit Gujrathi. (Photo | Chessbase)

By Vivek Krishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The All India Chess Federation (AICF) is set to hold an online selection tournament for the upcoming World Cup among the players who were scheduled to take part in the Asian Championship (hybrid chess).

India has been given one seat from the Asian Championship for the World Cup, set to be held in Russia from July 10 to August 6, but no Indian is taking part in the continental meet due to the lockdowns now in force across several parts of the country. While the Asian Championship, which kicks off on Friday and ends on May 30, is an online event, it requires players to visit designated centres and play in the presence of arbiters.    

Now, the chess federation will conduct an online tournament of its own by the end of this month to finalise the names.

"We need to give the list of participants from India for the World Cup by June 9 to the International Chess Federation (FIDE). We will try to have the selection tournament by the end of this month. The winner will make it to the World Cup with approval from FIDE," AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan told The New Indian Express on Thursday.

Aside from the Asian qualification spot, Chauhan informed that there is one seat for the national federation, which will go to the national champion, and one zonal seat that will be decided by rating.

The senior national championships has not been held since December 2019 due to the pandemic. By virtue of winning the nationals in 2019, Aravindh Chithambaram will get direct qualification for the World Cup.

India No 3 Vidit Gujrathi, who has a FIDE rating of 2726 and is ranked 23rd in the world, says that there is no clarity yet on whether he will make the cut for the World Cup.

"The top 13 in the world get direct qualification for the World Cup. With a few pull-outs being the norm, I would make the cut with my rating in normal circumstances, but the qualification process is very complicated this time around. Things are unclear," Vidit said.

Vidit, who hasn't taken part in an over-the-board event since playing in Prague in February 2020, is desperately hoping that he will be able to qualify and make it to Russia for the World Cup. 

"I haven't missed the last 3 WCs. It would be a pity if I miss out due to the Covid situation. Personally, I would like to play the WC because that is the way to make the cut for the Candidates," he informed.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chess World Cup Aravindh Chidambaram Vidit Gujarathi
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp