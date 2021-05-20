STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Have developed temperament to play against big sides: Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper Savita Punia

It has been exactly two years since the Indian women's team won silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018.

Published: 20th May 2021 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

Indian women's hockey team vice captain Savita Punia

Indian women's hockey team vice captain Savita Punia (Photo | Hockey India)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Over the past couple of years, Indian women's hockey team has established itself as strong contenders in Asia having won silver at the Asian Champions Trophy 2018, Asian Games in 2018, and Gold at the 2017 Asia Cup.

Now, the team is ready for bigger feats feels India's vice-captain and ace goalkeeper Savita Punia. "We have achieved good results at the Asian-level tournaments. Playing well in these events has given the team, particularly youngsters, a sense of what it really takes to do well at big tournaments. Now, I feel we are ready for bigger feats," said Savita in an official Hockey India release.

It has been exactly two years since the Indian women's team won silver at the Asian Champions Trophy in 2018. Commemorating the success, Savita said there is a lot of difference in how the team plays now.

"In these three years we have grown a lot as a team and many of our young players have stepped up in their roles. We have improved our attack and we play with good speed, there are a lot of positive changes within the group. In fact, our fitness levels have majorly improved over the years which has, in turn, helped us improve our overall performances," she said.

Throwing light on the mental toughness of the team, Savita feels they have developed the right temperament required to face top teams of the world.

"With the exposure, we have got in this Olympic cycle, I feel we have developed the right temperament to play top-class teams. If you have seen our recent performances, we have tried to come back into the game after initial setbacks or after conceding early goals. We don't give up until the last whistle," she emphasised.

Speaking of the ongoing national coaching camp and the areas the team is focusing on, Savita said: "Our focus right now is on fitness and playing high-intensity sessions and setting our body clock to the time we will be playing in Japan. The weather condition in Tokyo is going to be quite challenging and we are preparing for that as well. We are not letting the current pandemic situation hamper our spirit. We are staying optimistic, eyes set on our goal and pursuing each day with an aim to succeed at the Games."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Savita Indian womens hockey Indian hockey Hockey India Savita Punia
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp