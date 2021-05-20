STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh tests positive for COVID-19

The legendary athlete is a five-time Asian Games gold medallist but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Olympics.

Published: 20th May 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh

Legendary sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI/ CHANDIGARH: Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation at his Chandigarh residence. The 91-year-old, popularly known as Flying Sikh, is asymptomatic and claims to be in "high spirits".

"A couple of our helpers earlier tested positive and so all the family members did the tests. Only I returned positive on Wednesday and I am surprised. I am fine and there is no fever or cough. My doctor told me I will be alright in three-four days. I did jogging just yesterday. I am in high spirits," Milkha told PTI.

None of the other family members, including Milkha's wife Nirmal Kaur, a former India volleyball captain, returned a positive test. "I have been telling people that doing physical exercise and remaining healthy is very important during this COVID times. I am 91 but I have been doing exercise regularly," Milkha said.

"I have been keeping indoors except for this morning jogging and exercise. Though I was surprised to test positive, I hope to get over it soon," he added.

Milkha's son and ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh is in Dubai and said he would be returning to the country this week itself. "I will be flying back home on Saturday. I have also undergone COVID test here, which is mandatory for travel and the report will come on Friday," said Jeev.

Nirmal Kaur said that Milkha was checked by PGIMER doctors and they have given requisite medicines. About her husband contracting the infection, she said, "A cook, who had been with the family for the last 50 years, reported high fever a few days ago."

"He used to mostly stay here, but occasionally he used to go to his village Kishangarh here. A few days ago he told our driver to check his temperature and he found him running a high fever. He had concealed from us that he had been running a fever for the past few days. He was sent home and tested positive," she said.

She said a couple of days before Milkha's COVID test was done, he had told her about feeling slight weakness. "This was the first time in my life that he had complained of weakness and body ache," she said.

The legendary athlete is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion but his greatest performance was the fourth place finish in the 400m final of the 1960 Rome Olympics.

His timing at the Italian capital remained the national record for 38 years till Paramjeet Singh broke it in 1998. He also represented India in the 1956 and 1964 Olympics and was bestowed the Padma Shri in 1959.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Milkha Singh COVID19 Coronavirus Flying Sikh
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp