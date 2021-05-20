Vinesh to train abroad; women’s plan not fixed

firoz mirza By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) on Wednesday sanctioned Vinesh Phogat’s training programme in Europe ahead of the Tokyo Olympics even as the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) is working hard to ensure three other Olympic-bound women wrestlers get to train in Poland along with four qualified freestyle male grapplers.

As per the new programme, Vinesh will continue to train in Hungary before joining compatriots for the Poland Ranking Series and Yasar Dogu meet in Istanbul (Turkey). She is scheduled to compete in a few more events before heading straight to Tokyo for the Games. “Training programme for three Olympic-bound women wrestlers in Poland has not been cleared by Poland yet,” Vinod Tomar, WFI’s assistant secretary, confirmed to this daily. It was learnt that the Indian federation is in talks with its Polish counterpart. The WFI has also chalked out an alternative plan in case things do not work out.

Going by an WFI official’s version, the training-cum-competition programme has to be delayed as passports of a couple of wrestlers have to be renewed before visa applications. “As the Ranking Series in Poland is slated from June 8-13 in Warsaw, we still have time. We have also spoken to the Hungarian federation and it is ready to host a camp for women. In that case, men wrestlers will continue to train in Poland after the event while women will leave for Hungary,” said an official.

According to the original plan wrestlers were to train in Hungary for a short time before the meet in Turkey, which is scheduled from June 25 to 27. Both the teams will then camp in the country for around a week before returning to India.

More athletes in TOPS

Meanwhile, according to a WFI official, wrestlers Seema Bisla and Sumit Malik have been included in TOPS. They had qualified for the Olympics through the world qualifiers. Tennis player Ankita Raina is also in TOPS. Sania Mirza may partner Raina in the women’s doubles. Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna’s assistance for competition too has been approved.

The MOC also accepted paddler Sathiyan Gnanasekaran’s request to buy the table, which will be used in Tokyo Olympics. The table is expected to arrive within six weeks and TOPS officials felt if it doesn’t arrive within four to six weeks the purpose of buying the table would be lost.