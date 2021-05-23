STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

After anxious moments, all is well for boxers in Dubai

Indian  boxers have never been subjected to so much of uncertainty in the past than this year because of pandemic.

Published: 23rd May 2021 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

India women boxers & support staff after reaching Dubai on Saturday | BFI

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI :  Indian  boxers have never been subjected to so much of uncertainty in the past than this year because of pandemic. Spate of positive cases of top players and coaches, cancellation of national camps, uncertainty over participation at international meets and now this. There was confusion in the air, literally, when SpiceJet flight SG 142 hovered above Dubai international airport in the wee hours of Saturday.

The flight had flown with special permission and had on board a 31-member Indian boxing team (men’s and women’s) for the Asian Championships to be held between May 24-30. It is understood the flight was hovering above the Dubai airport for about 45 minutes before being allowed to land after pilots raised lack of fuel issue. Even after landing the team was boxed up inside for about two and a half hours as authorities in Dubai were not allowing them to enter. The United Arab Emirates has barred entry of Indians except UAE nationals, diplomatic passport holders and official delegation letter holders.

The boxers are travelling as part of delegation to participate at the Asian Championships which is crucial for the pugilists. The Boxing Federation of India had to get in touch with the Indian Embassy in Dubai, who helped the boxers disembark and complete immigration formalities. There were anxious moments for the boxers when they were parked on the bay. Apparently, it was about a formal letter that needed to be procured from the local authorities.

“Once that was done, there was no problem with the boxers,” said BFI. The BFI said the Embassy and India’s ambassador Pavan Kapoor helped the team to obtain the necessary documents. Since it was early in the morning, the flight landed around 6.20am IST (4.50am UAE time), the official procedures took more time than usual. BFI also thanked the UAE government and Asian Boxing Confederation for their help. The flight flew under the international bio-bubble agreement and would ferry passengers on its way back.

Since the Asian championships was of primary importance for the boxers to compete, the BFI had to go out of their way to facilitate the movement. The team left after all necessary permissions were sought. The team was subjected to two RTPCR tests — one at the airport and one in hotel. Meanwhile, Vinod Tanwar (49kg), who was initially named as part of the 20-member squad for the Championships, has been withdrawn after he tested positive. He was not part of the camp.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
boxers
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp