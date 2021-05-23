After anxious moments, all is well for boxers in Dubai

Indraneel Das By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Indian boxers have never been subjected to so much of uncertainty in the past than this year because of pandemic. Spate of positive cases of top players and coaches, cancellation of national camps, uncertainty over participation at international meets and now this. There was confusion in the air, literally, when SpiceJet flight SG 142 hovered above Dubai international airport in the wee hours of Saturday.

The flight had flown with special permission and had on board a 31-member Indian boxing team (men’s and women’s) for the Asian Championships to be held between May 24-30. It is understood the flight was hovering above the Dubai airport for about 45 minutes before being allowed to land after pilots raised lack of fuel issue. Even after landing the team was boxed up inside for about two and a half hours as authorities in Dubai were not allowing them to enter. The United Arab Emirates has barred entry of Indians except UAE nationals, diplomatic passport holders and official delegation letter holders.

The boxers are travelling as part of delegation to participate at the Asian Championships which is crucial for the pugilists. The Boxing Federation of India had to get in touch with the Indian Embassy in Dubai, who helped the boxers disembark and complete immigration formalities. There were anxious moments for the boxers when they were parked on the bay. Apparently, it was about a formal letter that needed to be procured from the local authorities.

“Once that was done, there was no problem with the boxers,” said BFI. The BFI said the Embassy and India’s ambassador Pavan Kapoor helped the team to obtain the necessary documents. Since it was early in the morning, the flight landed around 6.20am IST (4.50am UAE time), the official procedures took more time than usual. BFI also thanked the UAE government and Asian Boxing Confederation for their help. The flight flew under the international bio-bubble agreement and would ferry passengers on its way back.

Since the Asian championships was of primary importance for the boxers to compete, the BFI had to go out of their way to facilitate the movement. The team left after all necessary permissions were sought. The team was subjected to two RTPCR tests — one at the airport and one in hotel. Meanwhile, Vinod Tanwar (49kg), who was initially named as part of the 20-member squad for the Championships, has been withdrawn after he tested positive. He was not part of the camp.