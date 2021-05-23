STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Monaco Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc will start from pole position, confirms Ferrari

On Saturday, the Monegasque put together the fastest lap of the weekend with his first run in Q3 but pushed a little too hard on his second run.

Published: 23rd May 2021 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco. (File photo| AP)

By ANI

QUAI ANTOINE: Formula One driver Charles Leclerc will begin the Monaco Grand Prix from pole position, Ferrari confirmed on Sunday ahead of the race. Leclerc on Saturday took a sensational pole position in the Monaco Grand Prix despite crashing on his final lap.

"Following further in depth checks this morning, no apparent defects were found on @Charles_Leclerc's gearbox, therefore the Monegasque driver will start today's race from pole position, as per the qualifying result," Ferrari said in a statement on Twitter.

On Saturday, the Monegasque put together the fastest lap of the weekend with his first run in Q3 but pushed a little too hard on his second run, clipping the Armco as he turned into the chicane, which broke his front suspension sending him across the kerb and into the barrier on the other side.

That incident brought out the red flag with less than a minute to go, ending the session prematurely and preventing anyone - including Max Verstappen who was purple in sector one - from completing their final lap.

As a result, Leclerc held onto the pole, Ferrari's first since the 2019 Mexican Grand Prix, making him the first Monegasque on pole in Monaco since Louis Chiron (whom Leclerc's helmet for this weekend is dedicated to) in 1936. This was an eight-pole position for Leclerc and was his first at his home.

Reigning world champion and championship leader Lewis Hamilton ended up down in seventh, starting outside the top six for the first time since the 2018 German Grand Prix. Carlos Sainz, who was one of the drivers who had to abort following his teammate's crash, was fourth - his highest grid slot in the Principality.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Charles Leclerc Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Ferrari F1
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp