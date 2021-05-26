Asian Championships: Boxer Shiva Thapa makes semis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was billed as one of the toughest Asian Championships, and it is living up to it as punches flew thick and fast on the second day on Tuesday. The men’s section is the most formidable as almost all Tokyo Olympic-qualified boxers are in fray. India’s Shiva Thapa (64kg) helped put the India’s first fight disappointment behind with a win over Kuwait’s Nader Odah 5-0 and ensure India’s first medal in Dubai. He faces top seed Bakhodur Usmonov of Tajikistan in the semis.

Shiva started off with lethal combinations of four and six that managed to break through the defence of Nader, who failed to use his taller frame and longer reach to good use. Within the second minute there was standing count and after then, Shiva, as always, played safe.

In earlier bout, Shiva’s compatriot Mohammad Hassamuddin (56kg) ran against world champion from Uzbekistan Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov in the quarterfinals and despite putting up his guard he failed to find answers. He lost 1-4. On the third day India’s Olympic-bound men pugilists Amit Panghal, Vikas Krishan and Ashish Kumar will start their campaign on Wednesday.