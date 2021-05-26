STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Defending champion Amit Panghal enters semis of Asian Boxing Championships

The World Championship silver-winning Indian won 3-2 in a high-octane contest in which he overcame a sluggish start and used his combination punches to telling effect in the last two rounds.

Published: 26th May 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 08:13 PM   |  A+A-

Indian boxer Amit Panghal

Indian boxer Amit Panghal (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

DUBAI: Defending champion Amit Panghal (52kg) advanced to the semifinals and assured himself of a second successive medal at the Asian Boxing Championships after overcoming a stiff challenge from Mongolia's Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh in the last-eight stage here on Wednesday.

With this India's tally of assured medals swelled to 13.

The World Championship silver-winning Indian won 3-2 in a high-octane contest in which he overcame a sluggish start and used his combination punches to telling effect in the last two rounds.

After being somewhat bested in the opening three minutes, the Army man's trademark pace came to fore in the second round as he cleverly dodged his rival's aggressive attempts at connecting.

The Mongolian produced some fine body punches to unsettle Panghal but took quite a few hits on the counter-attack.

Late on Tuesday night, Sanjeet (91kg), Sakshi (54kg), Jaismine (57kg) and the Olympic-bound Simranjit Kaur (60kg) joined Shiva Thapa (64kg) in the last four stage following wins in their quarterfinal bouts.

They added to the seven medals, including that of six-time world champion M C Mary Kom (51kg), that were assured on the day of draws.

India Open gold-winner Sanjeet defeated Jasur Qurbonov of Tajikistan 5-0 to enter the semifinals in the men's draw along with Thapa.

His next opponent is last edition's silver-medallist Sanjar Tursunov of Uzbekistan who has been seeded third this year.

In the women's competition, Sakshi (54kg) got the better of Tajikistan's Ruhafzo Haqazarova 5-0 to set up a clash against top seed Dina Zholaman of Kazakhstan.

Jaismine edged past Oyuntsetseg Yesugen of Mongolia 4-1 and will now square off against Vladislava Kukhta of Kazakhstan.

Simranjit, who recently recovered from COVID-19, defeated Raykhona Kodirova of Uzbekistan 4-1.

Her next opponent is also a Kazakh in Rimma Volossenko.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Panghal Asian Boxing Championships Kharkhuu Enkhmandakh
India Matters
Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.
Google, Jio working closely to build affordable smartphone: Sundar Pichai
Covid-19: The villain, bats or bat lady
A doctor speaks on the intercom with a senior consultant giving an update of a patient. (Photo | AP)
Seized Covid drugs to be used in Delhi govt hospitals
A medic administers vaccine to a man in New Delhi on Wednesday | shekhar yadav
Vaccine effective against mutated variants: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
If Pak declares war, will states buy own tanks?: Kejriwal attacks Centre over Covid vaccine policy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (File Photo| PTI)
World won't be same after COVID-19 pandemic: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp