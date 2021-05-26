STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeremy’s Olympic hopes take a hit

Jeremy's Olympic hopes take a hit

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga

India weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Indian weightlifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga (67kg) finished a disappointing fourth in the IWF Junior World Championships on Tuesday in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The knee injury he  sustained during the Asian Championships at the same venue last month meant the Mizoram lifter could lift a total of 300kg (135 in snatch and 165 in clean and jerk), four kilos less than his personal best. The 18-year-old Jeremy now has to wait to know his fate as far as Olympic qualification is concerned. 

South Korean lifter Han Myeongmok is ahead of Jeremy in the world ranking list and holds the continental quota. “We will know Jeremy’s Olympic fate on June 11, the day when the International Weightlifting Federation will release rankings,” said Sahdev Yadav, secretary-general of Indian Weightlifting Federation.

