This book on scaling Mount Everest is aiming to raise Rs 1 crore for Covid relief

CHENNAI: To extend support and care to children who have been adversely affected by Covid-19 pandemic, a Delhi-based entrepreneur-turned-mountaineer, Aditya Gupta has decided to raise Rs 1 crore through his upcoming book 7 Lessons from Everest. The initiative is in collaboration with Child Rights and You (CRY). It aims to support a total of 3272 children in terms of providing better care, protection and education to them.

At the age of 50, Gupta had reached the summit on May 22, 2019. He is also the founder of The Rug Republic (TRR).

Under this initiative, TRR will be gifting people the coffee-table book penned by Gupta to the one donating Rs 4000 and above to CRY to extend support for ensuring proper care, protection and education to children amidst these trying times. The one-of-its-kind coffee table book contains around 350 stunning photographs from Gupta's Mount Everest summit. The book will be a gesture of appreciation for supporting CRY in fulfilling its aim to ensure facilities to children from its project areas.

The coffee-table book is a photo essay that also narrates the experiences of the IIT alumnus as an explorer, adventurer, and photographer.

Talking about the initiative, Aditya Gupta, said, "At TRR, we always strive to do what we can to help others. This campaign combines two joys - one of giving and the other of learning through the master tutor like Mt. Everest itself. Climbing Everest is a transformational experience not only for those who climb but also for those who can share the journey vicariously. We want to spread the word so that more people can join us to help CRY."

The second wave has directly impacted many children too. In such circumstances, CRY is trying its best to keep children especially from underserved communities healthy and safe. Also with no or lesser excess to education, the organisation is dedicatedly working to ensure uninterrupted studies in these trying times.

Acknowledging the initiative being taken by the mountaineer, Regional Director of CRY, Soha Moitra said, "The pandemic has hit each one of us in many ways but what raises CRY's concern is its profound effect on the wellbeing of children across all ages and socio-economic backgrounds. For children coming from underserved communities, the impact of this pandemic will be lifelong. Amidst these unprecedented times, such a noble initiative by Gupta and TRR is crucial and indeed timely. The support extended by Gupta will benefit many children of our project areas in ensuring better health, education and protection."

