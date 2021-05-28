STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Asian Championships: Sweet chin music as Mary Kom reaches final

The third round saw some fierce exchange towards the end, but the multiple world champ and Olympic medallist Mary had no intention to back down as she won 4-1.

Published: 28th May 2021 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

MC Mary Kom (L) in action against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg on Thursday

MC Mary Kom (L) in action against Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg on Thursday. (Photo| BFI)

By Indraneel Das
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The right uppercut to the chin that opened her opponent's defence in the second round perhaps is the moment Mary Kom's team would cherish the most.

The first round was a warm-up - steady and a tad slow - as Mary measured her taller and younger Mongolian fighter Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg during the semifinals of the Asian Championships in Dubai on Thursday.

This championships was a stepping stone for the Olympics, a place where she could test her training and new technique. Uppercut to the chin is one of them. The feet were listening to Mary's command, so was her body. The punches were crisp and there was conservation of energy.

The third round saw some fierce exchange towards the end, but the multiple world champ and Olympic medallist Mary had no intention to back down as she won 4-1. She will meet Kazakhstan’s two-time world champ Nazym Kyzaibay in the final.

Mary knew her strengths and weaknesses too. Engaging in long gruelling punch was not what she was trying. So she kept moving in, throwing her punches, and moving out. She added uppercut to her arsenal and was trying it out in Dubai. 

"My coach (Chhote Lal Yadav) and I were working out on some new strategy and this is one of them. The uppercut to the chin is not usually common in women’s boxing and we thought to try it out. There is some work to do but we are moving towards the right direction," she told The New Indian Express from Dubai.

Mary's coach, sitting miles away in Pune, watched her fight intently. He said they had been working on a few things for the Olympics. "We want to chisel out rough edges before the Olympics," said Chhote Lal. Mary, however, has put the semis behind and is now working on the final.

"I have played against her and I should be able to fend her off. We work out strategies for our opponent together. Even from here, I keep speaking with him before fights," said the 38-year-old, who keeps consulting Chhote Lal before every match.

The two had been training in Army Institute of Pune before Asian meet where Mary had sparring with 56kg-57kg men boxers. "My coach selected boxers who were taller and stronger and it’s proving helpful," said Mary.

Results

  • 51 kg: Mary Kom bt L Altantsetseg 4-1

  • 54kg: Sakshi bt D Zholaman 3-2

  • 60kg: Simranjit K lost to R Volossenko 0-5

  • 48 kg: Monika lost to A Balkibekova 0-5

  • 57 kg: Jaismine lost to V Kukhta 0-5

  • 69kg:  Lovlina lost to N Khamidova 2-3

  • +81 kg: Anupama bt M Abdullaeva 4-1

TAGS
Mary Kom Lutsaikhan Altantsetseg Asian Championships
