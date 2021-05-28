STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Sport Other

Only Poland trip for Oly-bound wrestlers as per revised plan 

We will submit visa applications on May 30 for the Poland trip. Hopefully, we will get the visas in a few days.

Published: 28th May 2021 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

By firoz mirza
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a big diversion from the previous plan, India’s Olympic bound wrestlers sans Bajrang Punia (65kg) and Sonam Malik (62kg) are now expected to compete in the Poland Ranking Series in Warsaw and camp there for a week before returning to the country. Earlier, the grapplers were scheduled to fly to Hungary for a short camp after the event and compete in the Yasar Dogu meet in Istanbul. A week long camp in Turkey was also planned.

Bajrang Punia

“There is a tweak in the plan because of travel restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic. We will submit visa applications on May 30 for the Poland trip. Hopefully, we will get the visas in a few days. As of now, the plan to visit Hungary and Turkey for a camp and tournament has been dropped,” a source from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), told this daily.

The Poland Ranking Series is scheduled from June 8 to 13 while the Turkey event is slated from June 25 to 27. “Yasar Dogu is unlikely this year due to the pandemic and subsequent restrictions imposed in the country to contain the spread of the virus,” added the source. However, the world body, United World Wrestling, has not yet confirmed the cancellation of the event.

As many as eight Indian wrestlers have qualified for the Games. All of them except Vinesh (53kg) are in the country at the moment. Vinesh, who is currently training in Hungary, is expected to join the team for the event. She, however, will continue to train abroad before flying to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Russia trip for Bajrang
As reported by this daily, Bajrang is planning a training-cum-competition tour to Russia ahead of the Games. “I will not compete in Poland. Instead, I am looking for a training-cum-competition stint in Russia. If possible, I will head for the Games from there,” said Bajrang.

His coach Shako Bentinidis confirmed that they have started the process to procure the visas. “He will train in Vladikavkaz and compete in the Ali Aliev Memorial scheduled in Kaspiysk from June 25 to 27. Bajrang won 65kg gold there in 2019 and it will be a good opportunity to assess his progress,” said Shako.

Meanwhile, Sonam Malik, who made the Olympic cut by winning silver in the Asian qualifier, has decided to give the Polish event a miss to recover fully from the knee injury she sustained during the qualifying tournament. “She has recovered 85 per cent but we don’t want her to take a risk especially with the Olympics only a few days ago,” said father Rajinder Malik.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Will US politics bury or expose truth?
Second wave of Covid-19 showing signs of easing 
Family members wearing a PPE kit perform the last rites of the COVID19 people at cremation ground in Jammu. (Photo| ANI)
India reports 1.86 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases within 24 hours, lowest in 44 days
Amul is an Indian dairy cooperative society managed by the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (Photo | Amul.coop Official Twitter)
PETA India asks Amul to switch to producing vegan milk

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
COVID19: Suspension of scheduled international passenger flights extended till June 30
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp